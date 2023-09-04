Selena Gomez looks shell shocked as Lionel Messi misses sitter, picture goes viral

Music artist and actor Selena Gomez was shocked as Lionel Messi missed a chance for Inter Miami against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, September 3.

Messi joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) side earlier this summer as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Since his arrival at Inter Miami, the Argentine ace has lit up the footballing scene in the country.

Lionel Messi's dazzling displays on the pitch have attracted a host of celebrities to the stadium in the last few weeks. Inter Miami's clash against Los Angeles FC at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday was one such instance. The likes of Leonardo di Caprio, Tom Holland and Meghan Markle were all in attendance.

During the game, Lionel Messi had a glorious chance to score but saw his shot saved by LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy. Actor and popstar Selena Gomez, who was also in attendance at the game, was shocked at the Argentine's miss. Her reaction was caught by the cameras, with the pictures going viral.

Messi, while failing to score himself, did provide two assists in the game, helping his side win 3-1.

Facundo Farias opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the 14th minute before Jordi Alba added another via a Messi assist in the 51st minute. The Argentine then set up Leonardo Campana to score the third goal in the 83rd minute. Ryan Hollingshead scored the consolation goal for LAFC in the 90th minute.

Neymar Jr. makes Lionel Messi claim about life with PSG

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent after leaving Barcelona in 2021. However, he didn't have the best of times at the French club.

Lionel Messi registered 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games but failed to help PSG win the UEFA Champions League. He also had a falling out with fans due to his poor performances in the Champions League and an unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia.

Neymar, one of Lionel Messi's close friends and former teammate, recently said that the Argentine 'lived through hell' at PSG, telling Diario AS (via Football Espana):

“I was very happy for the year he (Messi) had, but also very sad, because he lived both sides of the coin. He realised a dream with Argentina, and won everything, but at PSG he lived through hell. We both did."

Neymar shared the pitch 206 with Messi during their stints at Barcelona and PSG, combining for 67 goals. The Brazilian also left the Parisian club earlier this summer to join Al-Hilal.