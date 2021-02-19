'Selfish' Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to adapt to Andrea Pirlo's coaching style at Juventus: Antonio Cassano

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has accused Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo of being selfish. He also claims the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is struggling to adapt to Andrea Pirlo's coaching style.

Speaking to Christian Vieri on Twitch, Cassano said (via Goal):

"I have always said, even though he is a phenomenon and has scored a billion goals, that with Andrea Pirlo's idea of football he could run into difficulties.

"He scores a goal per game, it's true, but he struggles with Andrea's idea. He's always been a bit selfish, he doesn't give a damn about others scoring goals."

He added:

"He's the kind of player that lives to score, not for the game, for the great match. He lives to score and in this moment the situation is getting worse. The years pass for everyone and he is having difficulties.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo too selfish? 😳 pic.twitter.com/UC6eIW785K — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of Juventus' best players this season and has scored an incredible 23 goals in just 27 appearances.

With the Bianconeri trailing 2-1 to Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, all eyes will be on him as he looks to inspire the side to victory in the return leg.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are desperate to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Advertisement

Andrea Pirlo will be hoping for a big performance from Cristiano Ronaldo

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus, the Serie A giants have been obsessed with performing well in the UEFA Champions League. Although they are currently trailing Porto, a late away goal scored by Federico Chiesa has given the Old Lady hopes of going through to the quarter-finals.

Much will be expected of Cristiano Ronaldo in the return leg. Having famously rescued Juventus in the second leg against Atletico Madrid in March 2019, Andrea Pirlo will be hoping for similar heroics next month.

Leon Bailey on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate:



“Cristiano Ronaldo has been great for multiple teams, while Messi stays in Barcelona for his whole career. That’s why Ronaldo will always have that upper hand.” pic.twitter.com/yh5CkLrkUo — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 18, 2021

Despite such performances, Cassano was critical of Cristiano Ronaldo's performances in the UEFA Champions League:

Advertisement

"The paradox is that Juventus have bought a player who has won five Champions Leagues but has so many difficulties in the Champions League.

"This is because, since [Maurizio] Sarri, Juventus are trying to show a style that is different to its history. It's clear that Pirlo must be judged in four or five years, but Juventus want everything immediately."

With Juventus also struggling in Serie A, a lot of pressure will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and company to start delivering results.