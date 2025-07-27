"Sell him after this game", "Can't do another season of him" - Fans rip into Arsenal star despite their 3-2 win against Newcastle

Arsenal fans on X (formerly Twitter) have slammed Leandro Trossard after his poor performance during their 3-2 win over Newcastle United. The two sides faced off in a pre-season friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday, July 27.The Gunners got off to a poor start and found themselves trailing in the sixth minute after Newcastle's summer signing Anthony Elanga found the bottom-right corner with a good strike. However, Mikel Arteta and Co. rallied back later in the first half, taking a 2-1 lead following Mikel Merino's clinical finish (33') and Alex Murphy's own-goal (35').Jacob Murphy leveled the scores in the 58th minute with an accurate strike from outside the box. Fortunately for Arsenal, 15-year-old Max Dowman won his side a penalty in the 82nd minute. Martin Odegaard made no mistake from the spot two minutes later to secure a 3-2 win for his side.Leandro Trossard started the game on the left wing, playing a total of 77 minutes. However, the 30-year-old didn't have the desired impact, landing zero shots on target from two attempts and creating just one chance. He also completed two dribbles from an attempted five and lost a total of seven duels, as he struggled to get past Kieran Trippier.Commenting on the Belgian's outing, one fan posted:&quot;Sell Trossard after this game.&quot;Another fan tweeted:&quot;Can’t do another season of Trossard. Just can’t.&quot;Other fans reacted as below:&quot;Stop the contract talks with Trossard please,&quot; one fan requested.&quot;We’re tryna win the league with Trossard and Nelli as our LW options,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Honestly Trossard needs to get moved man,&quot; another added.&quot;Please Arsenal leave Trossard there. Don't come back with him,&quot; another chimed in.How did Arsenal fare during their 3-2 win over Newcastle?Days after overcoming AC Milan 1-0 in a pre-season friendly, Arsenal showed great perseverance to defeat Newcastle United 3-2. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.Newcastle had more possession with 51 percent of the ball, completing 317 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent. Meanwhile, the Gunners had 49 percent possession and completed 291 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.However, Arsenal were arguably more threatening going forward, landing 15 shots in total, with seven being on target. In comparison, the Magpies mustered 13 shots in total, with six being on target, missing one big chance in the process.Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 27, 2025, at 7:20 PM IST. They are subject to change.