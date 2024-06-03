“Sell Kane” - Rio Ferdinand answers start, bench, sell challenge between Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane

Iconic Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand chose between Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the famous Start, Bench, Sell game. The popular game sees the player choose between three players who they will start, bench, and sell on their hypothetical team.

The former England international was given a tough task, being asked to pick between three of the deadliest attackers in the world. However, Ferdinand didn't take much time to consider his options and chose to sell his compatriot Kane, start his former teammate Ronaldo, and bench Mbappe.

Ferdinand said (via CristianoXtra):

"Sell Kane, bench Mbappe, start Cristiano Ronaldo."

Expand Tweet

Trending

All three forwards bagged more than 40 goals this season, making it a truly difficult choice for Ferdinand.

In his debut season for Bayern Munich, Harry Kane bagged 44 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe, who recently confirmed his move to Real Madrid, scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 games in his final season for Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who the defender turned pundit played alongside at Manchester United, bagged 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid, following the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid on a five-year deal, officially confirming one of football's worst kept secrets. The Frenchman is the latest superstar in a stacked Los Blancos squad that will hope to dominate Europe for years to come.

The PSG legend has been linked with Real Madrid since pictures of him as a young boy with former Los Blancos forward Cristiano Ronaldo came to light. Mbappe will hope to replicate the impact that Ronaldo had after his move to La Liga in 2009.

Ronaldo spent nine years at Madrid and was a part of the incredible three-peat squad which secured consecutive Champions League titles from 2015-16 to 2017-18. He made 438 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists. He also won four Ballon d'Or awards during his time in the Spanish capital.