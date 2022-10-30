"Sell him man, I’m sick" "He's just a girlfriend merchant" - Arsenal fans lose patience with new signing who misses out yet again due to injury against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to express their frustration as Oleksandr Zinchenko has missed out on a place in the Gunners' matchday squad once again.

Arsenal will play their 12th Premier League match of the season at the Emirates Stadium today (October 30). They are set to lock horns with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Gunners will go into the game looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the table. They are currently placed second in the standings, sitting just one point behind Manchester City, who have played one more match.

Arsenal will also be determined to return to winning ways in the league, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton last weekend. They also suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the north London giants have named their starting line-up for the match. Mikel Arteta has notably made no changes to the team that played at St. Mary's last weekend.

Zinchenko, though, has missed out on a place in the north London giants' matchday squad once again through injury. He has struggled with his fitness since joining them from Manchester City on a £32 million deal in the summer.

He took little to no time to establish himself as Arteta's first-choice left-back. However, the Ukraine international has already missed 10 matches in all competitions due to injuries.

Here is how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

Dwayne @Dwayne_soz @afcstuff @precbrown95 Sell him man I’m sick of his injuries - he’s just a girlfriend merchant just like reguilion @afcstuff @precbrown95 Sell him man I’m sick of his injuries - he’s just a girlfriend merchant just like reguilion

One frustrated fan wrote:

"Pretty sure he is the new [Tomas] Rosicky. No one knows what the injury is,how the injury happened, he'll always be 'close' to returning but you won't see him for more than a year."

Jeet Kotedia @jeetkotedia @afcstuff @precbrown95 Pretty sure he is the new Rosicky. No one knows what the injury is,how the injury happened, he'll always be 'close' to returning but you won't see him for more than a year. @afcstuff @precbrown95 Pretty sure he is the new Rosicky. No one knows what the injury is,how the injury happened, he'll always be 'close' to returning but you won't see him for more than a year.

The Arsenal @ayears3nal @afcstuff @precbrown95 I don’t understand why Arsenal haven’t been clear about what’s wrong. We don’t what his injury is or when he’ll come back @afcstuff @precbrown95 I don’t understand why Arsenal haven’t been clear about what’s wrong. We don’t what his injury is or when he’ll come back

How have Arsenal's opponents Nottingham Forest fared this term?

Nottingham Forest marked their return to the Premier League by spending heavily in the transfer window. They signed over 20 new first-team players for a total of around £150 million.

However, things have not gone according to plan for the Tricky Trees in the English top-flight so far. They currently find themselves sitting at the bottom of the table with just nine points to their name.

Nottingham have won just two, drawn three and lost seven of their 12 matches so far. Steve Cooper and Co., though, earned a shock 1-0 win against Liverpool at home last weekend.

They will now look to build on it by causing another upset against Arsenal this afternoon. A win at the Emirates Stadium would see them go level on points with 15th-placed Leeds United.

Poll : 0 votes