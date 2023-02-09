"Sell Messi and Neymar and build a team around Mbappe" - PSG fans react angrily as superstar forwards fail to show up in 2-1 Marseille loss

Fans were unhappy with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. after a Kylian Mbappe-less Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were dumped out of the Coupe de France by Olympique de Marseille.

Neymar assisted Sergio Ramos' headed goal in first-half stoppage time to cancel out Alexis Sanchez's 31st-minute spot-kick. But January signing Ruslan Malinovskyi's spectacular first-time shot 12 minutes after the start of the second half proved to be the difference.

The 2-1 scoreline at the Stade Velodrome meant PSG were eliminated from the domestic cup competition in the round of 16 on 8 February (Wednesday). Kylian Mbappe's absence was felt as Les Parisiens failed to create anything meaningful from open play.

They managed just three shots on target to Marseille's eight. The France international is currently sidelined with an injury he picked up during his team's 3-1 Ligue 1 win against Montpellier Herault on 1 February.

Nevertheless, fans hoped Neymar and Lionel Messi's presence would be enough to push PSG across the line. However, the duo were largely ineffective up front.

Between themselves, they did not manage to get a single shot on target, although they did create a combined five chances for their teammates. Fans questioned the duo's ability to run PSG's attack in Mbappe's absence.

However, the Frenchman has himself been out of form recently and has failed to score or assist in his last four Ligue 1 appearances. Here are some of the best reactions from fans after Marseille's memorable win against the 14-time Coupe de France champions.

Les Parisiens will now face AS Monaco in the league on 11 February before taking on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 four days later. Mbappe is expected to miss the first-leg clash against the German giants.

PSG's dip in form is coinciding with Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe's inconsistency

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr. have combined to register a staggering total of 57 goals and 36 assists in 77 games across competitions this season.

However, their failure to make a tangible impact in recent weeks seems to be costing manager Christophe Galtier. PSG have failed to win four out of their nine games in 2023.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have neither scored nor assisted in any of those. Neymar, meanwhile, assisted Ramos' goal against Marseille and scored in his team's 1-1 draw against Stade de Reims.

The capital-based club lost 3-1 to RC Lens in Ligue 1 on New Year's Day and were beaten 1-0 by Stade Rennais two weeks later. For Galtier's side to recapture their form, their superstar attacking trio must get back to form sooner rather than later.

