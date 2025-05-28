"Send this bum to Jupiter", "Just sad at this point" - Fans call out Manchester United star after their loss to ASEAN All-Stars

Manchester United fans were least pleased with Rasmus Hojlund's performance in the 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday, May 28, at the Bukit Jalil Stadium. The Premier League giants are currently on a post-season tour of Asia, where they will play two exhibition games.
Ruben Amorim opted for a mix of youth players and senior stars for the game at Kuala Lumpur. Hojlund started the match, but had an off day again.
The Red Devils fielded an entirely different team after the break, but it wasn't enough to secure them a win. Fans were furious with Hojlund's efforts and took to social media to vent their anger.
One fan pointed out that the Dane had failed to impress again, commenting:
"Hojlund looking out of his depth against Asian part timers you know SEND THIS BUM TO JUPITER BREV"
Another added:
"Actually think if Hojlund was eligible to be called up to the ASEAN All Stars, they’d have left him at home"
Another insisted that the Dane's situation at Manchester United is just sad at the moment, posting:
"Hojlund, it's just sad at this point now"
Another quipped:
"On my life Hojlund is not better than any of the ASEAN forwards"
Another fan questioned Hojlund's status as a football player, stating:
"Rasmus Hojlund is not a footballer"
Another chimed:
"It would be a disgrace if hojlund stays past this summer and guys like rashford sancho garnacho antony are all sold before him. He is the shittest player I have ever watched there is no redeeming quality in his game"
Manchester United next face Hong Kong on Friday, May 30, at the Hong Kong Stadium.
Will Manchester United offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer?
Inter Milan are planning a move for Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to Inter Live. The Danish striker managed just 10 goals and four assists from 52 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.
The Red Devils are already gearing up for an eventful summer and are expected to sign a proven No. 9 to lead the line. Hojlund's future at Old Trafford, as such, is up in the air, and the Nerazzurri are planning to bring him back to Italy.
Interestingly, the 22-year-old first rose to prominence with Atalanta in the Serie A. Inter Milan are now planning a loan offer with an option to buy to convince Manchester United to let him go.