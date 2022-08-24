"Send him in a cab, quick! Before someone actually wakes up" - Pundit urges club to sell player to 'stupid' Chelsea

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has hit out at Chelsea's recruitment strategy following the club's pursuit of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in the ongoing transfer window.

Gordon, who has three years left on his current deal at Goodison Park, shot to prominence during the 2021-22 campaign with his performances on both flanks. He registered four goals and three assists in 40 matches across all competitions for the Toffees last season.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are prepared to dish out £50 million plus £10 million in potential add-ons for the services of Gordon. The report also added that the 21-year-old has informed Everton and Frank Lampard about his desire to leave the Merseyside outfit.

Football Daily @footballdaily

◎ Mason Mount

◎ Christian Pulisic

◎ Hakim Ziyech

◎ Callum Hudson-Odoi



How Anthony Gordon compares to Chelsea’s options in the wide areas. ◉ Anthony Gordon◎ Mason Mount◎ Christian Pulisic◎ Hakim Ziyech◎ Callum Hudson-OdoiHow Anthony Gordon compares to Chelsea’s options in the wide areas. ◉ Anthony Gordon◎ Mason Mount◎ Christian Pulisic◎ Hakim Ziyech◎ Callum Hudson-OdoiHow Anthony Gordon compares to Chelsea’s options in the wide areas. 📊 https://t.co/nDeF9GonOm

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan claimed that Everton should accept the Blues' tempting transfer proposal for Gordon. He said:

“We are living in a world that’s falling apart… and football seems to be ignoring that. And looking at the reality of the situation, and I know sport will be a constant because the one thing people will be able to do is sit at home and watch sport during the winter because they can’t do much else, because they haven’t got much money and will perhaps value sport even higher.

“But look at these transfers. Anthony Gordon for 60 million quid, what?! £60million for Anthony Gordon?! Send him in a cab, quick! Before someone actually wakes up and smells the coffee. 60 million quid?! Sell him, cash in on him.”

He continued:

“Brighton took £62million for Marc Cucurella. If Chelsea are stupid enough to be the latest incarnation of Johnny Splash-a-cash let them pay for him.

“Go and get the £60million. I think most Evertonians will look at it with disappointment but realize it’s good business and they’ll want it spent back in the team.”

He added:

"He can go there and potentially he can sit in the same position as people like Steve Sidwell and Danny Drinkwater sat in. Because it's no given, he has not learned his trade yet.

"But if Todd Boehly and his team are so desperate to spend ridiculous amounts of money, Everton would be well served to turn this into a proper financial windfall."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



“We have a good relationship, ideally [a quick resolution to the situation] or we carry on and he’s our player”, Lampard says via @alanmyersmedia. Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon deal: “Gordon’s our player, everyone knows of Chelsea’s interest…”.“We have a good relationship, ideally [a quick resolution to the situation] or we carry on and he’s our player”, Lampard says via @alanmyersmedia. #CFC Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon deal: “Gordon’s our player, everyone knows of Chelsea’s interest…”. 🚨🔵 #EFC“We have a good relationship, ideally [a quick resolution to the situation] or we carry on and he’s our player”, Lampard says via @alanmyersmedia. #CFC https://t.co/aB53SZmFMx

The Thomas Tuchel-coached side have already dished out over £80 million on new signings Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea, who have four points from three Premier League matches, will next lock horns with Leicester City at home on August 27.

Leicester City reject Chelsea's third bid for Wesley Fofana

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City have rejected a bid in the region of £70 million plus potential add-ons for promising centre-back Wesley Fofana from the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



Chelsea feel there’s still chance to push/insist for Fofana, as he really wants the move. Leicester have turned down new bid from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana. Fee understood to be around £70m but with difficult add-ons included, as @JPercyTelegraph mentioned.Chelsea feel there’s still chance to push/insist for Fofana, as he really wants the move. Leicester have turned down new bid from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana. Fee understood to be around £70m but with difficult add-ons included, as @JPercyTelegraph mentioned. 🚨🔵 #LCFCChelsea feel there’s still chance to push/insist for Fofana, as he really wants the move. https://t.co/iIswOXxr4t

Fofana, who joined the Foxes from Saint-Etienne for a fee of £36.5 million in the summer of 2020, has made 52 appearances across all competitions for his current club. He registered only 1068 minutes of action last season owing to a long-term fibula fracture.

