Senior Manchester United stars feel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be sacked immediately: Reports

According to reports, senior stars at Manchester United are frustrated with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and expect the club to replace the embattled manager. After a massive presence in the summer transfer window, Manchester United currently have one of the most expensive squads in Europe.

More than £130 million was spent procuring Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jadon Sancho. However, results on the pitch have been less than ideal.

Due to dwindled form and an inability to string two consecutive wins, Manchester United seem unable to make any serious headway in any competition.

The Red Devils currently lie in 6th place in the Premier League after a recent 5-0 mauling from Liverpool. Their pole position in their Champions League group looks precarious as well. They were also eliminated from the Carbao Cup by West Ham in the Round of 16.

Core members of the first-team squad are reportedly concerned that Manchester United will fail to achieve intended new heights under Solskjaer's management. The United legend took over the reins after Jose Mourinho's sacking in 2018. However, in the last three years, Solskjaer has failed to guide the Red Devils to a single trophy. This is notably the worst trophy turnover by any United manager since before Sir Alex Ferguson.

The rumored list of potential alternatives to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United included Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane. However, Conte recently signed for Tottenham Hotspur. With Pochettino intent on achieving new heights with PSG, only Zidane and Rodgers are likely candidates.

Zidane, though, is reportedly lacking interest in the job as he is eyeing coaching the French national team. This has left Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers as the main potential appointment should Solskjaer get sacked in the coming weeks.

Don't play Jadon Sancho at wing-back: Danny Mills warns Manchester United manager Solskjaer

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The former Borussia Dortmund star has had a poor start to the Premier League this season with Manchester United. He remains one of the most talented stars in European football. However, there are concerns that Solskjaer's tactics may negatively hinder the star's growth at Manchester United.

Recently reports emerged about Solskjaer's intent to use Sancho as a wing-back. Former Premier League defender Danny Mills was quick to slam the manager, calling it an "almost stackable" offense:

"Good luck turning him into a wing-back. He didn’t play for England too much in the Euros because I don’t think he was reliable enough to track back and do the defensive side of it. Dortmund never played him there. You bought a winger who is going to create chances and score goals. Suddenly you’re going to play him at wing-back in an unbelievably leaky defence. It’s like, really? That’s almost a sackable offence in itself."

He compared this move to playing Cristiano Ronaldo as a centre-back. He said:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Shall we put Cristiano Ronaldo at centre-half because he can head a ball? I think Ronaldo can head the ball better than the centre-halves at the moment so should they put him at centre-half? It’s more than a little bit ridiculous."

Edited by Aditya Singh