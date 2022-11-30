Serbia vs Switzerland Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 47 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia and Switzerland will lock horns at the Stadium 974 on Friday for their final Group G encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As things stand, the Swiss are going through to the knockout stages as the group runners-up, while the Eagles are heading out altogether.

That makes victory imperative for them here, although the Balkan side could still be reeling from their shock draw with Cameroon.

Serbia threw away a 3-1 lead over the Indomitable Lions to draw 3-3 in their last game, which was a hammer blow to their progression hopes.

Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in the added minutes of the first half to cancel Jean-Charles Castelleto's opener.

Aleksandar Mitrovic then added a third and the game was supposedly over, but Cameroon fought back through Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to level the proceedings.

Switzerland, meanwhile, beat the African outfit 1-0 in their opening game but went down to Brazil by the same scoreline in their next match after Casemiro struck a late winner.

However, a draw in this game would still be enough for the Swiss provided Cameroon don't pull off an unlikely win over the mighty Brazil by two or more goals.

Serbia vs Switzerland Head-To-Head Stats

Interestingly, the only time these sides have ever clashed was at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Switzerland pulled off a late 2-1 victory.

Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the Eagles the lead in the fifth minute before Granit Xhaka equalized just seven minutes into the restart.

Xherdan Shaqiri then scored the winner for Nati from a counter-attack in the 90th minute to send the Balkan outfit packing.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

This will be just the second meeting between Serbia and Switzerland.

Serbia have lost their final group stage games in each of their three previous World Cup appearances as an independent nation, conceding at least twice in each defeat.

Switzerland, meanwhile, haven't lost their final group match at the World Cup in any of their previous four appearances.

Having lost 1-0 to Brazil in their last game, the Swiss are looking to avoid losing consecutive games in the competition for the first time since 1994, when they lost to Colombia and Spain.

Serbia drew for the first time in their World Cup history following a 3-3 stalemate with Cameroon last time out, which was also the first time they scored thrice in a World Cup match.

