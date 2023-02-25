Sergio Aguero accidentally hints at Lionel Messi's next club before being stopped 

Lionel Messi's next destination could be a return home, according to former Manchester City striker and the Argentine superstar's close friend, Sergio Aguero.

Since Aguero's retirement, owing to a heart problem, the pair have been in constant communication and the 34-year-old has been an ardent supporter of the Paris-Saint Germain attacker.

Speaking on an Instagram live session, Aguero said, as cited by UOL:

"He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell's."

Messi is expected to make an appearance in former Liverpool star Maxi Rodriguez's testimonial game in June at Rosario, home of Newell's Old Boys. Speaking about Aguero's statement, Rodriguez said that nothing has been set in stone:

"Kun is Kun. He can't keep quiet. We will see."

He added:

"It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumours is made. Let's wait and see what happens. We will not get ahead of the facts."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Lionel Messi is considering returning to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Argentina – that is according to his close friend and former teammate Sergio Aguero mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Lionel Messi is considering returning to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Argentina – that is according to his close friend and former teammate Sergio Aguero mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

After a tough first season at PSG, the Argentine has had a strong second season. He has 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances. The 35-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire over the upcoming summer. With rumours that he might leave the French capital, Aguero's statement could be a massive hint regarding Messi's next club.

According to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, Messi's father and agent Jorge met with PSG management earlier this week to discuss a possible contract extension. The report added that MLS side Inter Miami could sign him in the summer.

Messi had a glorious career with Newell's Old Boys youth team, scoring 234 goals in 176 games, according to Ole. He was then signed by Barcelona as a 13-year-old after signing his contract on a napkin.

Lionel Messi criticised by journalist for not putting enough effort

The PSG superstar has come under fire.

L'Equipe journalist Dominique Grimault has criticized Lionel Messi for his lack of effort, calling the Argentine a "walker." He added that it would be better for PSG's future if the superstar was let go.

He said:

“If there is an elimination [against Bayern Munich], PSG will retain neither Neymar nor Messi. I also think [PSG] must put Mbappé at the heart of the Parisian project. Lionel Messi is 30 percent of what he was there a few years with FC Barcelona."

He added:

“When you see a 35-year-old Benzema and 37-year-old Modric who invest so much in a game and you see Lionel Messi who is 30 percent of what he was at Barça a few years ago. He walks; he’s a walker.”

Poll : 0 votes