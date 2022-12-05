Sergio Aguero explains why Brazil will be eager to avoid Argentina ahead of potential 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal showdown

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero believes Brazil will want to avoid La Albiceleste in a potential 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown.

Argentina will play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Selecao, meanwhile, will play South Korea in the Round of 16 and will face the winners of the ongoing Japan vs. Croatia game should they proceed to the quarter-finals.

The two South American giants might be set for a showdown in the semi-finals of the tournament if they win their respective games.

Aguero, however, believes Tite's side won't be keen to collide with the reigning South American champions after suffering a narrow defeat in the 2021 Copa America final.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina (via Ge Globe), Aguero said:

"Brazil has just lost the Copa América final, so I think they don't want this game. If we go through the quarterfinals, I will start to delude myself."

Brazil will have Neymar back in the side for their Round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea on Monday after missing the superstar forward for the group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil coach Tite dismisses Gabriel Jesus injury claim during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Gabriel Jesus has suffered a knee injury and will be out for the remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He suffered the injury during the 1-0 loss against Cameroon in their final group stage game.

However, some alleged that Tite knew the Arsenal striker was in pain heading into the clash against Cameroon. The Brazil coach has dismissed the notion as he told the media (via Metro):

"That’s a very good question because I don’t like hearing lies out there, evil lies. Those other people want to do bad things for others. At no time, whatsoever, do we play for a victory at the risk or peril of a player. So the liar who’s out there, because that’s the name isn’t it? The haters, right? They keep giving hate, it gives them an opportunity, go and do something else and stop giving fake news."

Tite further added:

"Arsenal have a great medical department, we have a great medical department, we are responsible, we are personally responsible, we are ethical, it would never have happened."

