Sergio Aguero forced off the pitch in legends game as shoulder pops out, pictures emerge

Argentina football legend Sergio Aguero had a scary moment during a recent legends game before he was taken off due to an apparent shoulder injury. Playing in the 120th-anniversary match for his childhood club Independiente, he fell to the ground and subsequently left the game.

Reports suggested that his shoulder popped out, as he watched the rest of the match from the bench. The 35-year-old was driving towards the box when he was tackled by Juan Eduardo Eluchans.

The affair marked the first time Sergio Aguero took the field since an untimely retirement back in 2021. After a hugely successful spell with Manchester City, he moved to Barcelona in 2021 but was forced to retire after heart issues arose during a game.

The 35-year-old has now hinted at a possible comeback to the sport. Before the game, he said he had tested his health before opening up on his future endeavors.

He said (via The Sun):

"Two days ago I did another study and everything went well. Now I'm going to Madrid because I have a tournament, and then to Mexico and the United States for other tournaments. And now I'll see how I am. One never knows but the excitement and the desire is always to return."

Independiente was the club where the Manchester City icon began his career, making his debut as a 15-year-old. He had 23 goals in 56 matches as a teenager, catching the eye of top European teams before eventually moving to Atletico Madrid in 2006.

Sergio Aguero opens up on making potential return to football

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has hinted at a potential return to football with boyhood club Independiente. The 35-year-old, who was forced to retire prematurely after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, has opened up on his current status.

He said (via The Sun):

"Sometimes things are invented. I repeat that the cardiologist said that I am well, that it is important that I am in good health. But a return to training at the First Division level, I would need to undergo a lot of tests."

Independiente are currently managed by Carlos Tevez, with whom Aguero shared a dressing room at City for over two seasons. He featured in a legends match for the club yesterday and is expected to appear in more games in the near future.

After 10 successful years with Manchester City, he moved to Barcelona in 2021. However, he could make just five appearances for La Blaugrana before being forced to retire.