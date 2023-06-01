Sergio Aguero and Gary Neville offer different predictions on teams that could challenge Manchester City for Premier League title next season 

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero and Manchester United legend Gary Neville do not see eye to eye on who will challenge the Cityzens for the Premier League title next season.

Pep Guardiola's side trailed Arsenal in the Premier League title race for much of the 2022-23 campaign but were eventually crowned champions after the Gunners failed to keep up their charge.

Aguero believes Manchester City will certainly be a strong candidate for the title next season as well. He also claimed that Arsenal and Manchester United will rival the reigning champions next term.

The Argentine told UK-based gambling website Stake (as quoted by football.london):

"I think that Arsenal has established a very important base of young players with a long way to go. Mikel Arteta will try to reinforce his lines and will be one of the rivals to beat next season."

"We must not forget about Manchester United either, who have returned to their competitive spirit and will be one of those who most want to defeat City."

However, Neville disagreed with the legendary Manchester City forward. The Englishman has backed Liverpool to contend for the title next season instead of the Gunners.

Neville told Sky Sports:

"You have to have a great manager and a great group of players to do what City have done and the other clubs have got to aspire to that. At this moment, the one team which has proved that [it can challenge City] over the past five or six years are Liverpool."

He added:

"Arsenal have run City close this year but the only team which l can say at the moment has demonstrated they can go close to Pep Guardiola's City are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool."

It remains to be seen who will stop Manchester City from winning their sixth Premier League title in seven seasons next season.

Roy Keane gives his take on who will be Manchester City's biggest rivals in title race next season

Another Manchester United icon has weighed in on the debate about who will rival Manchester City next season. Roy Keane has backed his former club to be the English champions' biggest contenders next term.

However, he admits the Cityzens will be extremely difficult to beat and that it depends on Manchester United's transfer activity this summer. The Irishman told Sky Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"I’m going to go for Manchester United. I hope it comes from United. It will depend of course on the takeover and the recruitment this summer because they need a world-class striker."

"You would hope to think United can challenge next year but it’s going to be very, very difficult because Man City are brilliant and have a great, great manager."

Roy Keane captained United to seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League trophy during his tenure. He played 473 clubs for the club, scoring 51 goals and giving 36 assists.

