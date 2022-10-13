Sergio Aguero gives his opinion on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's rumored return to Barcelona 

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero gave his opinion on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker Lionel Messi potentially returning to Barcelona.

The Argentina captain has been linked with a return to his former club with his contract with the Parisians set to run out in June 2023.

Former Barcelona striker Aguero shared his take on the topic as he told stake.com:

"Anything is possible in football. We know what Leo means to Barca and vice versa. Hard to tell what's to come, I just wish it's what Leo wants the most. He deserves it."

Messi joined the French side last season after the Catalan club were unable to renew his contract due to their financial issues and La Liga wage gap rules.

He then joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer. Messi endured a difficult first season in France, scoring only 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games for the club.

However, he has been in good form for PSG so far this season. In 13 games, the Argentine has scored eight goals and provided eight assists this campaign.

He sustained an injury during the French club's UEFA Champions League away clash against Benfica last week.

He missed the Ligue 1 away clash against Stade de Reims and the Champions League home clash against Benfica. The Parisians were unable to win either game with both matches ending in a draw.

Brazilian legend recalls famous save against PSG superstar Lionel Messi during Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Brazilian legend Julio Cesar pulled off a stunning save against Messi when Inter Milan faced Barcelona in the 2010 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

After a 3-1 home win, Inter managed to draw the away leg 1-1. Without Cesar's stunning save, though, it wouldn't have been possible.

The former goalkeeper recently told Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Football Italia):

“I don’t know if it was the best one, but it is surely the most famous and important. Everyone remembers it. Still today, people ask me how I managed to do it. I stretched well. But the question is: how did Inter manage such an impressive performance?"

The Nerazzurri defeated Barcelona via aggregate in the semi-final. They also went on to beat Bayern Munich in the final, courtesy of a Diego Milito brace, to lift the trophy that season.

