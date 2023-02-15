Sergio Aguero provides prediction for Europa League fixture between Manchester United and Barcelona

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero shared his prediction for the UEFA Europa League playoff first-leg clash between his former club Barcelona and Manchester United on February 16.

Aguero made only five appearances for the Blaugrana before being forced to retire due to cardiac arrhythmia. The Argentine was a nemesis for United during his time in the Premier League though. In 16 games, Aguero scored nine goals in the Manchester derby.

In a recent chat with Stake.com, the former Atletico Madrid striker shared his detailed prediction for the upcoming Europa League showdown between Manchester United and Barca. He said:

"From what they are showing in La Liga, Barcelona managed to establish itself as a team and have a very consistent game. They managed to close their goal, they concede very little, and they have unbalancing players up front."

Aguero further added:

"United have managed to get back into consideration and seem to have left behind the irregularity of the recent past. Another clash worth seeing, even, but I think that Barca, and I hope it will be like that, will be the one that prevails."

Football Daily @footballdaily Manchester United train ahead of their Europa League tie against Barcelona! Manchester United train ahead of their Europa League tie against Barcelona! 🔴 https://t.co/eX56k1RSGd

The Red Devils will take on the Catalan club in the first leg of their Europa League clash at Camp Nou.

While Xavi's team are currently atop the La Liga table, Erik ten Hag's side are third in the Premier League.

Manchester United youngster hyped for his return to Spain to take on Barcelona

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has previously spent a spell in Spanish football on loan at Alaves. The Uruguayan recently claimed that he is hyped for a return to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona.

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBall_



“I already know the Nou Camp. It’s a giant stadium, a lovely stadium.

We are going there to get the win and we are ready to win that battle, We are playing for all the titles. We want to win them all and the Europa League is one of them.”



Top Mentality! Facundo Pellistri:“I already know the Nou Camp. It’s a giant stadium, a lovely stadium.We are going there to get the win and we are ready to win that battle, We are playing for all the titles. We want to win them all and the Europa League is one of them.”Top Mentality! Facundo Pellistri: “I already know the Nou Camp. It’s a giant stadium, a lovely stadium.We are going there to get the win and we are ready to win that battle, We are playing for all the titles. We want to win them all and the Europa League is one of them.”Top Mentality!❤️🇺🇾 https://t.co/4qYy4Mx8sc

Speaking ahead of the mega clash, Pellistri said (via United's official website);

“We are going to play an amazing team, one of the biggest clubs in the world. We have to be ready, I already know the Nou Camp. It’s a giant stadium, a lovely stadium. We are going there to get the win and we are ready to win that battle.”

Pellistri has made four appearances for the Red Devils' senior team this season and has registered one assist to his name.

Poll : 0 votes