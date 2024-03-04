Sergio Aguero reacts on social media as Manchester City defeat Manchester United in PL fixture

Sergio Aguero expressed his joy on social media following Manchester City's thrilling 3-1 comeback victory against Manchester United on Saturday, March 2.

Phil Foden's performance, in particular, pleased the legendary striker, who posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Yes, Foden speechless, crack."

Expand Tweet

The game, held at the Etihad Stadium, was an important Premier League encounter for the Cityzens. League leaders Liverpool had won their match against Nottingham Forest in the dying minutes, and City needed a win to keep up in the race for the title. They did secure their win, although it wasn't without conceding a goal first.

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a great start by hitting an incredible goal from 25 yards out. It was a brilliant goal that quietened the home crowd, but United were not unable to use it for further motivation. Manchester City swiftly gained the upper hand and launched a persistent onslaught on United's goal.

For long periods, Pep Guardiola's men almost got the breakthrough they needed, but the ball failed to get into the post. Even Erling Haaland missed an absolute sitter, as they couldn't find the luck they needed. However, a moment of magic from Phil Foden altered the tide of the match and put City level in the 56th minute.

The versatile superstar added a second goal (80) to put them ahead before Haaland left his imprint and cemented City's dominance over United (91).

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Phil Foden after impressive performance against Manchester United

Phil Foden is having an amazing season, already setting a personal best with 18 goals in 40 appearances so far. Two of them came in the victory over Manchester United, and after the match, Pep Guardiola only had words of praise for the 23-year-old.

The manager spoke to Sky Sports about the versatile midfielder, saying that Foden had become Manchester City's "Player of the Season." Guardiola said (via GOAL):

“He is the player of the season, with all the respect for incredible players but no-one has been so decisive for us as him this season.”

Guardiola continued:

“Winning games is when you become a world class player. Everyone play good but you have to win games, and he wins games. What can I say? He loves football. He lives to play. There are people who like to play. He loves to play football."

The Spanish tactician concluded:

"He will already be a legendary player because in a short age, the games played, the minutes, the goals scored, the titles won and he is from the home and that is why the connection with the fans is unbelievable.”

Having beaten Manchester United, Manchester City will turn to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 6.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here