Sergio Aguero’s incredible car collection includes James Bond’s Range Rover and rarely used £361,000-worth Lamborghini covered in cobwebs 

While Sergio Aguero was forced to retire from football in 2021 due to cardiac arrhythmia, he became Manchester City's all-time top scorer with 260 goals and won five Premier League titles.

The Argentine has a reported net worth of around £65 million. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Aguero owns a few flashy cars as well. He owns a James Bond Range Rover and a Lamborghini Aventador worth £361,000 that he hardly drives, among other cars.

His collection includes a Lumma CLR SV Range Rover (£150,000), the Aventador, and more. Speaking about buying the Lamborghini, Aguero said (via The Sun):

"I don't know why the f*** I bought a Lamborghini. It must have done about 1,200km (745 miles) in six years - I've barely used it. I've been thinking for two years about what the f*** I bought that car for. Now the only thing it does is get cold from the rain; it has cobwebs and everything."

The other cars in his collection are a Ferrari GTC4 Luso (£250,000) and a Nissan GT-R (£91,000). Overall, the collection is quite impressive and expensive to say the least.

Sergio Aguero recently spoke about celebrating Manchester City's possible Premier League success

Manchester City currently look to be the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. They are atop the table with 79 points from 33 matches and lead Arsenal by a point with a game in hand.

When Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Sergio Aguero was on the pitch celebrating the win on his national team's kit. When asked whether he would do the same for City, the striker said (via GOAL):

"Wouldn't that be wonderful? I'd love for that to happen. If it does, wherever I might be, I'll be celebrating, that's for sure."

Sergio Aguero is one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League. However, health issues brought a premature end to his career. Despite that, there is no denying the Argentine's tremendous legacy.

Poll : 0 votes