Sergio Aguero’s son sends brutal message to PSG after they announce Lionel Messi exit, comment goes viral 

Sergio Aguero’s son, Benjamin, took shots at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soon after Lionel Messi's exit from the club was announced. He stated that his godfather was too big for the club, and the comment has since been picked up by some fans.

PSG confirmed Messi's exit last week and he played his final match for the club on Saturday, June 3. The French club released a statement, which read:

"After two seasons in the French capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022–23 campaign. The club would like to extend its warmest thanks to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who also lifted a Trophée des Champions and two Ligue 1 titles with Les Rouge et Bleu."

Messi, who was previously subjected to boos and jeers at Parc des Princes, was not too emotional about leaving the Ligue 1 side and gave a short reply:

"I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future."

Fans were not happy with the treatment of the FIFA World Cup winner at PSG and criticized the club for the same. Aguero's son joined in and commented on the club's Instagram handle:

"He was too big for you."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Kun Agüero's son Benjamin comments on PSG's farewell IG post to Leo Messi: "He was too big for you." Kun Agüero's son Benjamin comments on PSG's farewell IG post to Leo Messi: "He was too big for you." ❗️Kun Agüero's son Benjamin comments on PSG's farewell IG post to Leo Messi: "He was too big for you." https://t.co/yTUlVZp0k2

Fans were quick to react to his comment.

The Eye Test Merchant @usetheeyetest @psg_chief Even if PSG wins 3 UCL's ( they won't even win a Single one ) Messi is still too big fo4 r them 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @psg_chief Even if PSG wins 3 UCL's ( they won't even win a Single one ) Messi is still too big fo4 r them 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Many fans who followed the club's social media accounts for updates on their favorite player have now started unfollowing. Since June 3, PSG's official Instagram handle has seen over 1.6 million accounts unfollow them.

What next for Lionel Messi and PSG?

PSG are set to sign Marco Asensio as a replacement for Lionel Messi. The Real Madrid star had a medical on Monday as per reports in L'Equipe and is set to be announced by the club soon.

They are also trying to get in other players, with El Nacional reporting a possible swap deal with Manchester City. The Ligue 1 side are keen on exchanging Neymar for Bernardo Silva this summer.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is in talks with Barcelona over a possible return. La Liga have reportedly given the green signal for his signing and the forward prefers a return as well (via Fabrizio Romano).

However, Messi will not be short on offers if he does not manage to rejoin Barcelona. Al Hilal and Inter Miami have also tabled offers and are waiting on the wings to swoop in.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes