Sergio Aguero says he and Lionel Messi are like an "old married couple"

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has joked that he and Lionel Messi are like "an old married couple". Aguero and Messi have been playing together for the Argentine national team since 2006, and have roomed together since, according to the striker.

Manchester City's all-time leading goal-scorer is third on the list for Argentina, having scored 41 times for La Albiceleste.

Messi and Gabriel Batistuta are the only ones who have scored more goals tha Aguero for the Argentine national team.

Aguero has now said that sharing a room with Messi isn't always easy, but he said that they have developed a unique relationship with each other in all these years that they have played together.

Lionel Messi always complains, says Sergio Aguero

“He always complains, we are like an old married couple,” Aguero joked on the "Santo Sabado" program, quoted by Goal.

“I always fall asleep with the TV on and when I wake up the next morning he is always complaining to me.

“He arrives at the hotel and is instantly taking a shower while I’m just sitting talking on my mobile phone. Then he will remind me that we need to go down to dinner and we do not have time.”

Aguero could not join Messi in the latest Argentine national team squad, as he is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered during a Premier League match against Burnley in June.

Messi, though, scored in the first game they played. He scored a penalty as Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 in the first match of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi and Argentina also eked out their first win in Bolivia since 2006, as Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa scored late goals.

La Albicelesteface Paraguay and Peru next month, games for which Aguero will hope to be fit.

Aguero is still expected to miss the next few Manchester City games, with Pep Guardiola's side facing Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, before opening their UEFA Champions League campaign with a game against Porto next Wednesday.

For Messi and Barcelona, a weekend game against Getafe is next on the agenda, before their Champions League opener against Ferencvaros. Messi also has to face Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League this season, with Barca and Juventus drawn together in Group G of the competition.