Sergio Aguero says Lionel Messi is still the world's best footballer despite Kylian Mbappe's 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics

Sergio Aguero insists that Argentine hero Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world despite Kylian Mbappe's phenomenal 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with France.

The former Manchester City and Argentina striker spoke to Stake when he was asked whether Mbappe, 24, was the best player in the world.

He responded by showering praise on the Paris Saint-Germain attacker:

"What to say about Kylian? He has scored three goals in a World Cup Final and has converted the penalty in the decisive instance. And he has had a great World Cup too."

However, Aguero pointed out that Lionel Messi, 35, was the one who ended up lifting the World Cup, but that Mbappe has the time to reach the Argentine's level:

"But today Leo has the sceptre. Mbappe's only 23 years old and is already world champion and runner up. Surely he will go for more because he is a very talented and very competitive player."

Mbappe was magnificent for France throughout the FIFA World Cup campaign, finishing with the Golden Boot. He scored eight goals and provided two assists in seven appearances.

This included a memorable hat-trick in the final defeat to Argentina after Les Bleus fought back a 3-3 draw in regulation time before being defeated 4-2 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Messi was at the heart of La Albiceleste's success, finishing with the Golden Ball for his performances in Qatar.

The legendary forward scored seven goals and contributed three assists in seven appearances.

Mbappe returns to PSG training just 72 hours after losing FIFA World Cup final to Lionel Messi's Argentina

Mbappe is back in training following World Cup heartbreak.

Mbappe did not rest on his laurels following his impressive FIFA World Cup tournament and is back at PSG just 72 hours after a heartbreaking final defeat.

The Frenchman flew back to Place de La Concorde on Monday to celebrate France's World Cup campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, he was expected to take around 10 days off, before the return to club football.

However, Mbappe is already back in training with the Parisians as he looks to quickly get over his World Cup disappointment.

Mbappe may be part of PSG's first fixture back when they take on Strasbourg on 28 December in Ligue 1.

However, PSG can likely expect Lionel Messi to miss the encounter as he celebrates Argentina's triumph and his first FIFA World Cup.

Christophe Galtier's side are top of the French league on 41 points, with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens.

