Sergio Aguero sends hearwarming message to former Manchester City teammate David Silva as he announces retirement from football

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero sent a heartwarming message on social media after David Silva announced his retirement from professional football.

Silva, 37, last played for Real Sociedad at the club level.

The Spanish attacking midfielder recently took to social media to announce his decision to retire from professional football after suffering an ACL injury. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner said in a video message:

"Today is a sad day for me. Today I decide to say goodbye to what I dedicated my whole life to. Today is the time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much."

Sergio Aguero reacted to his former teammate's decision to retire, tweeting:

"Thank you very much, legend. For your football, your friendship and for being a great teammate. And for so many assists for so many achievements. Your magic is your best legacy. Good luck in this new stage. To enjoy life, pa. You deserve it."

Aguero shared the pitch with David Silva 276 times during his Manchester City stint and the pair combined in 44 goals during their stint as teammates. Together, they won four Premier League titles and one FA Cup, among other honors.

Rodri dedicated Manchester City's Champions League triumph to Sergio Aguero and David Silva

Sergio Aguero and David Silva, along with Yaya Toure, are the most important players in Manchester City's ascend to the top in the last decade. The trio gave the club countless memorable moments during their time at the Etihad.

However, they never managed to win the UEFA Champions League.

The Cityzens finally lifted their first Champions League trophy last season when they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the final, courtesy of Rodri's goal. The Spaniard dedicated the win to the club's former superstars, saying (via Tribal Football):

"We competed like animals. We want more. More ambition. It's a dream. This moment will never happen again. We hope next year but we deserve to celebrate. All of these players who made the club big, [lists players like Aguero and Silva] this one is for them."

Manchester City have finally claimed their status as the best European team, having won the treble last season. Given the team's quality and Pep Guardiola's position at the helm, they can be expected to remain there for the foreseeable future.