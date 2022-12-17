Sergio Aguero sharing room with Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final 

Sergio Aguero is sharing a room with Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, according to The Indian Express.

The former Argentine striker goes back a long way with Messi and has been friends with the 35-year-old for more than two decades now. The two forwards have been sharing a room with each other since their youth days and have been reunited as roommates once again despite Aguero hanging up his boots.

Messi was without a roommate so far during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but has now been joined by his close friend. Aguero retired from the game after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia in 2021 following which Messi had shared an emotional message. It read:

“Practically a whole career together, Kun. We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so; all of them made us unite more and be closer friends. And we are going to continue living them together off the pitch. With the great joy of lifting the Copa America so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England."

“And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you. Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you."

Ahead of Argentina’s opening game against Saudi Arabia, Aguero had lashed out at Argentine officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former teammates. He said:

“If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face. Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo (Messi) said, we will all be walking together.”

Aguero was spotted at Argentina’s training camp in Doha on Wednesday and scored with a thumping strike in training.

Argentina legend explains why Lionel Messi won't surpass Diego Maradona even if he wins FIFA World Cup

Argentina legend Ossie Ardiles has said that Diego Maradona will always be a 'touch better' than Lionel Messi even if the latter wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ardiles said:

“I wouldn’t say ahead of Diego. I will say maybe on level terms. Messi is an absolutely wonderful, wonderful player. I have no doubt, by far, that he’s the best player of his generation, and of course he’s one of the very best in the history of football."

He continued:

“But I would say that he can only go level with Maradona, and I personally would go for Maradona. Because when we played football, I think it was much more difficult for a skillful player to play, so this is why I will say Maradona. He will always be a touch, touch, touch better than Messi.”

Ardiles was part of the victorious Argentina team at the 1978 FIFA World Cup, while Maradona was key in La Albiceleste's 1986 triumph. Meanwhile, Messi is looking to inspire the reigning Copa America winners to their third World Cup win, first in 36 years, having bagged five goals and three assists in six games.

