Sergio Aguero tags Premier League legend as favorite Arsenal player

Sergio Aguero has revealed his favorite Arsenal player. The former Manchester City striker, who's enjoying his retirement, engaged with his fans in a recent Twitter Q&A.

He was asked a few interesting questions, including about his favorite Arsenal player, to which the Argentine responded by naming Thierry Henry. The pair never shared a dressing room nor locked horns on the pitch as they came from different generations.

However, both have left an indelible mark on the Premier League with their respective teams for their immaculate goalscoring prowess.

Henry first arrived on British shores in 1999 from Juventus and didn't look back, netting 226 goals for the Gunners in 370 games, including 174 in the top-flight.

This included his career-best tally of 30 during their 'invincible' season of 2003-04 as the Frenchman's blistering run guided the club to six titles while also lifting four domestic Golden Boots. But three years after he'd left north London, Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in a move that would rewrite history.

Over the next 10 years, the striker stormed to a club-record 260 goals in 390 games, including 184 in the league and 10 more than Henry, to become the all-time highest overseas scorer in the competition's history.

Sergio Aguero - the final PL summary:184 goals in 275 PL apps for @ManCity 4th most PL goals overallMost PL goals for a single clubA record 12 PL hat-tricksScored v 32 of 33 PL opponents ⭐️Sergio Aguero - the final PL summary:184 goals in 275 PL apps for @ManCity 4th most PL goals overall Most PL goals for a single clubA record 12 PL hat-tricksScored v 32 of 33 PL opponents👏👏 https://t.co/gqeYVDe12s

His goalscoring exploits resulted in just one Golden Boot, but the Argentine was the driving force behind City's trophy-laden years of the last decade, including scoring the title-winning goal in their fairytale 2012 triumph.

Injuries wreaked havoc on his last two seasons at the club, prompting him to leave in 2021 following a decade-long association and return to Spain with Barcelona. However, the striker could make just five appearances before a heart condition forced him to retire prematurely in December.

Aguero and Henry shared mutual respect

Aguero's imperious record sparked the Henry-Aguero debate over who's the best Premier League striker ever. But the players shared mutual respect.

Back in 2017, the former France international hailed his Argentine counterpart as the "only world-class striker" in the English top-flight. Later, after Aguero announced his retirement, Henry paid a touching tribute to him as well.

When the Argentine was now asked about his favorite player from Arsenal, his long-time rivals, he picked Henry in a sign of respect for the latter's achievements.

In 19 career games against the north London outfit, the City legend netted 11 times and won as many games.

