Sergio Aguero tips Liverpool superstar to win 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season award

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero tips Liverpool new signing Alexis Mac Allister to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award this time. The Reds brought in the midfielder from Brighton this summer for a reported fee of €42 million.

When asked who would win the award this season, Aguero took the Argentina international's name (via All About Argentina). The 24-year-old also played an important part in his country's success at the Qatar World Cup last year. He provided the assist for Angel Di Maria's goal in the final of the tournament, which Argentina won on penalties.

If the former Brighton man were to achieve the feat, he would be in the company of some of the top Premier League players of all time. Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kevin De Bruyne have all won the honor on two occasions each. Erling Haaland managed to win the award last season as he bagged 36 goals.

Mac Allister is no stranger to the top tier of English football. Having joined Brighton in 2019 and made 112 appearances for his former team, the Reds have brought in an experienced Premier League player. He scored 20 goals and provided nine assists during his time with the Seagulls.

"He can’t run"- Pundit claims Mac Allister will not solve Liverpool's midfield issues

Alexis Mac Allister (via Getty Images)

According to football pundit Darren Bent, Liverpool ought to have gone for a different profile of midfielder as opposed to Alexis Mac Allister. The former Tottenham Hotspur player believes that the Reds need energy and pace in the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old was signed from Brighton for a reported fee of €42 million this summer. However, Bent claims that the player does not have the pace that the Merseyside outfit need. He said (via One Football).

"Is he what you need though? Don’t get me wrong, I like him. I think he’s very good. “He can’t run. What’s Liverpool’s midfield problem? You’ve got no legs."

"Don’t get me wrong, he’s an unbelievable midfield player but when I think of Liverpool in the past and what made you so successful, there are people like Wijnaldum that was ratting around like pace, pace, pace in the middle of the park."

Additionally, Jurgen Klopp's men are in need of a number six at the moment. Despite Mac-Allister's former employers, Brighton agreeing to a £111 million deal with Liverpool for Moises Caicedo, the player is said to want a move to Chelsea (via Sky Sports).