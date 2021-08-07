Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona - Reports

Sergio Aguero reportedly wants to leave Barcelona and has contacted his lawyers to look at the possibility of departing Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old only joined the Blaugrana this summer on a free transfer from Manchester City and had been looking forward to teaming up with his close friend Lionel Messi.

However, Messi's shocking departure from Barcelona has rendered the dream impossible, and Aguero is said to be furious about recent developments.

⚠️⚠️ Explica @Laporteriabtv que el Kun Agüero quiere irse del Barça YA MISMO. Está muy enfadado con la salida de Messi y ha pedido a sus abogados que miren la manera de salir. Increíble #fcblive pic.twitter.com/uh4tUJb0Tk — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) August 6, 2021

Barcelona dropped the bombshell that their record goalscorer will be departing Catalunya on a free transfer on Thursday after failing to meet La Liga's benchmark for player registration.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero have been teammates on the international scene since 2005 and have forged an extremely close relationship off the pitch since then.

Lionel Messi's shock Barcelona departure is the culmination of several years of mismanagement

Lionel Messi is departing as Barcelona's greatest player

Barcelona were once the world's most admired club, with their pristine off-field management translating into unprecedented success on the field.

Almost everything the club touched at that point turned to gold, and their motto of 'mes que un club' rang true in all ramifications.

However, things have unraveled at the club in recent years, with each of the last two presidents resigning in controversial circumstances.

Several allegations of corruption have been made at board level, and scandalous reports have also been made against high-ranking officials.

All this affected the club's fortunes on the field, and Barcelona had a steep fall from the dizzying heights they once attained.

Embarrassing ousters on the continent became the order of the day, while several big-money signings proved to be unmitigated flops.

Leo #Messi, the most decorated player in Barça history — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 6, 2021

The presence of Lionel Messi helped cover up the cracks to some extent, but there was only so much that the Rosaro native could do on his own. Things reached a head in 2020 when Messi stated his intention to leave the club owing to dissatisfaction with the direction they were headed in.

Ultimately, his departure came a year later and is the natural culmination of what has been several years of mismanagement at Barcelona.

Whether the club will be able to steer itself back on track remains to be seen.

