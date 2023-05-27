Sergio Ramos has 2 options on the table after face-to-face talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos has been provided with two choices with regard to his future at the club. Spanish outlet Marca report that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has had negotiations with the player with his contract set to expire in the summer.

As reported earlier by journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG have reached an agreement to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar on a free transfer. The 31-year-old Slovakian is expected to be the first-choice center-back pairing along with Marquinhos, who has recently received a contract extension.

In this case, Ramos is expected to have a reduced role. The Spaniard has performed well in his second campaign at the French capital, after a first year marred by injuries.

According to the report, Al-Khelaifi has offered Ramos a contract extension until the summer of 2024. However, the 37-year-old will likely see his wages cut in half, while he will also lose playing time. The report goes on to add that his new contract will be loaded with incentives based on individual and collective goals. Achieving these goals could help Ramos in making up his current salary.

If he does not want to continue with the Ligue 1 side, Ramos has another less attractive but financially beneficial opportunity. Spanish outlet Relevo reports that he has received an offer to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. He will receive wages of around €50 million a year to join the Portugal star in the Middle East.

Brazilian legend advises Neymar to leave PSG for Manchester United

Neymar has been linked with a move away from France.

Legendary Brazilian attacker Rivaldo has claimed that a move to Manchester United from PSG could be ideal for Neymar. This comes after reports that the French giants could look to offload the player after six seasons at the French capital.

Writing in his Betfair column, Rivaldo said:

"I am in favor of Neymar transferring to Manchester United," Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column. "In recent days there has been talk that he might sign for the Premier League giants at the end of the season and, unlike when he left Barcelona for PSG, this time I am in favor of this move.

"In 2017, I didn't think it was beneficial for him to leave for France, although I understood his reasons. But now I am convinced that playing in the Premier League with Manchester United would be an excellent step in his career."

Rivaldo went on to add that the Red Devils are in a strong position for the upcoming season. He believed that the side could become a dominant force once again under Erik ten Hag and thus Neymar joining them could be beneficial to him.

Neymar has not featured for Les Parisiens after suffering a season-ending injury in February. He bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances before his injury setback.

