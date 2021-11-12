"Sergio Ramos is certainly the best defender of all time" - Pundit Nabil Djellit heaps praise on PSG star, claims Spaniard was the defensive Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Football pundit Nabil Djellit has claimed PSG will be better off playing semi-fit Sergio Ramos over any other fit centre-back. He added that Ramos has the same aura at the back as Cristiano Ronaldo has in attack.

Ramos moved to PSG as a free agent in the summer transfer window, but is yet to make his debut for the Parisians.

The Spaniard has missed 18 games since signing for the club already, but is expected to return after the ongoing international break.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Sergio Ramos’ brother René: “Sergio will play for PSG as soon as he can… He's not going to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio’s future”, he said to el Mundo. 🇫🇷🇪🇸 #PSG Sergio Ramos’ brother René: “Sergio will play for PSG as soon as he can… He's not going to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio’s future”, he said to el Mundo. 🇫🇷🇪🇸 #PSG https://t.co/kt0jM1s5JQ

PSG’s backline has looked shaky this season, and Djellit believes Ramos has the quality to raise the level of defending at the club even when he isn’t fully fit.

“In Real Madrid, there were two Cristiano Ronaldos: that of the attack and that of the defense. Sergio Ramos is certainly the best defender of all time,” Djellit said on L’Equipe de Greg.

“He has won everything, he has an incredible charisma, he improves his teammates, and if he has to look one of the stars of the attack in the eyes to tell him his truths, he will do it. He’s a monster, and I’d rather 80% Ramos than 120% others,” he added.

Sergio Ramos will be a key player for PSG in the second half of the season

Sergio Ramos recently returned to training for PSG and the Spaniard will likely take a few games to get used to the pace of Ligue 1.

Ramos hasn’t played in a while, so it would be fool-hardy to expect him to put in top performances almost instantly.

What he will bring immediately, though, is leadership at the back and in the dressing room. Since Thiago Silva’s departure, PSG have lacked a real leader at the back, and Ramos should fill the void.

At 35, he is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he has looked after his body well and could still put in some top displays.

PSG will have to manage Ramos’ playing time to ensure he is in peak condition for the Champions League games in the second half of the season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Ramos stays injury free for the rest of the season, PSG will be serious contenders in Europe with the forward line they have.

Edited by Arvind Sriram