Sergio Ramos' house ransacked during UCL game; wife Pilar Rubio was away on work while 4 kids were 'terrified' - Report

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos' house was ransacked by robbers while he was out with Sevilla on UEFA Champions League duty.

The burglars broke into the Sevilla defender's Andalusia home after they bypassed the alarm system. During the time, Sergio Ramos' wife Pilar Rubio was out of the house due to work reasons.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain star's four kids were at the house along with two nannies, who were there to look after the children. The group of robbers terrified them but eventually left them unharmed.

According to the Sun, the burglars stole luxury watches, jewelry, designer clothes and cash. The former Spanish captain recently moved to the upmarket La Alegria country estate at Bollullos de la Mitacion near Seville after he signed a new contract with Los Nervionenses.

The local police have been called into the matter and they have started the investigation about the robbery. However, no arrests have been made by the police yet.

It all happened when the former Spanish skipper was in France, playing against Lens in Sevilla's 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opener.

Sergio Ramos reveals the reason behind his return to Sevilla after 18 years

Despite being on the radar of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, Sergio Ramos decided to return to his boyhood club, Sevilla, as a free agent on a one-year deal.

Before joining Real Madrid in 2005, Ramos spent eight years at Sevilla's youth team before he played two seasons with the main side of Los Nervionenses. The former Spanish captain said that he had returned to the club because of his father and grandfather. Ramos said (via TalkSPORT):

“I’m looking forward to going home. It didn’t make sense to go anywhere else without going through here. It was a debt with my father, with my grandfather, with Sevilla, and with Puerta, with many things that have meant a lot and I think it was the moment.”

Ramos' father as well as grandfather were huge supporters of Sevilla. The former Real Madrid defender also named Antonio Puerta, who spent 14 years at the club before his unfortunate death in 2007 at the young age of 22. Puerta was a great friend of Ramos as the two rose through the ranks in the Sevilla academy together.