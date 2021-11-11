Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are not great friends at PSG due to El Clasico history: Reports

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos joined PSG this summer on a free transfer. Four months into the season, the former rivals are yet to develop a bond at PSG, according to reports.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have competed against each other in El Clasico for over 10 years, with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. They have seen some ugly fights, tackles and rivalries across these 10 years. According to L'Equipe, this is the reason for a lack of close friendship between the two stars.

According to the same report, Messi has found friends at PSG in the form of Argentina teammates, Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes. Messi is also close to Neymar, with whom he formed a close relationship at Barcelona.

The Brazilian had reportedly been trying to convince Messi to come to PSG since joining them in 2017.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has also formed good relationships with many players at PSG. With Messi, though, it is just a professional acknowledgement for now.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' contrasting start at PSG

PSG had big summer transfer window

PSG made some huge signings this summer. But the fans were most excited to see Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos playing together after several years of rivalry. However, that has not happened till now.

Since signing for PSG this summer, Messi and Ramos have had different start to their lives in Paris.

Messi has made eight appearances across competitions for PSG, scoring three goals in the Champions League. He is yet to score in five matches in Ligue 1 though, much to the surprise of fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Ramos has yet to make an appearance for the French club due to injuries. He even missed 30 games for Real Madrid last season. There were even rumors recently that PSG were looking to terminate Ramos' contract due to his injury issues.

Messi also recently missed a couple of games due to issues with his knee but that appears to be a minor niggle. Meanwhile, Ramos has returned to PSG group training.

Looks like the world will see Messi and Ramos play together for PSG really soon.

