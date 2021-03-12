Sergio Ramos makes honest admission about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid departure

Sergio Ramos recently admitted that Real Madrid made a big mistake by letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club. The Spanish defender believes both sides have failed because of the transfer and it should not have taken place.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 after winning the Champions League on three occasions. He joined Juventus with the aim of repeating the feat but has not managed to help the Old Lady win the tournament in the last three seasons.

The Portuguese star's future at the club is in doubt following Juventus' exit from the Champions League this week.

Sergio Ramos, who is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid this year, has stated that Real Madrid were wrong to let the Portuguese superstar leave. Ramos' contract with the Spanish giants expires at the end of the season and negotiations between the two parties have stalled.

Talking to Ibai Llanos on Twitch about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Sergio Ramos said:

"With Cristiano's departure, he lost out and Real Madrid lost out. I wouldn't have let him go. It shows you that football is more and more even. Juve were the favourites, but you can't disrespect any opponent. But them getting knocked out is indifferent to me."

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wants to play in the 2026 World Cup

Sergio Ramos is looking to create history with Spain and become the first player to ever feature in 6 World Cups. The Real Madrid defender is keen on playing at the age of 40 and wants to represent his country in the next World Cup.

"I feel stronger. Being 34 now is like being 28 ten years back. I see myself leaving football through a mental problem rather than a physical issue. I could make the 2026 World Cup, I'd be the only player to play in six World Cups," said Ramos.

The 2026 World Cup will be a historic one as FIFA are expanding the tournament from 32 to 48 teams. The competition will be played across stadiums in Canada, the United States of America, and Mexico.