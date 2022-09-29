Sergio Ramos offered clear advice to Neymar while mediating rift with Kylian Mbappe at PSG: Reports

According to L'Equipe, as reported by as.com, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos had to intervene to solve an ongoing problem between superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Neymar and Mbappe have been attacking partners at the French club for a while. However, the Brazilian has often been affected by injuries and his off-field discipline has also been an issue of concern.

Mbappe has shone brighter than Neymar in the meantime and was recently designated as the club's No. 1 penalty taker.

However, they were involved in a spat earlier this season when the Parisians won a penalty against Montpellier. Neymar was surprised by the club's decision to give the Frenchman so much power.

Their dispute transcended beyond the field to behind closed doors. According to the aforementioned report, Sergio Ramos, who joined PSG in 2021, had to intervene to keep the spirit of the team in tact. The report read:

"But stopping at the penalty episode, that generated a small dispute in the locker room in which Sergio Ramos had to mediate. After a season to forget due to injuries, the Andalusian defender has recovered his best level and has been a fixture for Galtier in the lineups.

"Considered a patron in the locker room, the former Real Madrid player, according to L'Équipe, advised Neymar to respect PSG's decision to place Mbappé as the main penalty shooter, even if he didn't like that."

“The morning after the match against Montpellier, in front of the whole group, the tension increased between Neymar and Mbappé . To calm things down, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos, among others, had to intervene.

"'The duo Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos didn't help too much either,' underlines L'Équipe. Messi also mediated between Neymar and Mbappé to settle a dispute that has not been repeated so far this season. (h/t as.com)

PSG manager Christophe Galtier speaks ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Nice

PSG manager Christophe Galtier.

PSG have gotten off to a great start to their Ligue 1 campaign so far, picking up 22 points from eight games and are at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Coach Christophe Galtier, however, outlined where the team can improve ahead of their clash against Nice on October 2:

"You can always improve as a player, especially mentally. On a technical level, the players I have are at an extraordinary level.

"We have to make them progress on a mental level, on what the job requires, on everything we've worked on in preparation for the session, in preparation for a match, in focus, in determination." (via ligue1.com)

