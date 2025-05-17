Sergio Ramos sends message to Dean Huijsen after Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos has sent a message to his compatriot Dean Huijsen after his move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have signed the Netherlands-born Spain international by triggering his £50m release clause from Bournemouth.

Huijsen is set to become Real Madrid's first signing of the summer, with Xabi Alonso set to take over at the club. The 20-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2025-26 season with Bournemouth, attracting interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

However, Los Blancos have won the race for the coveted Spanish defender capped twice for La Roja. The youngster was wished by his idol Sergio Ramos after his move to the Santiago Bernabeu was confirmed.

Ramos, who spent 16 years at the Spanish capital club and captained the side for a long time, posted on his Instagram story (as per Madrid Xtra on X):

“All the best, brother. Go for it.”

Huijsen was targeted by Real Madrid in the past when he was on the books of Malaga but was snapped up by Juventus in 2021. He joined Bournemouth in 2024 following a loan spell with AS Roma after failing to break into the Juventus side.

He became a key player for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side last season, featuring 34 times across competitions. His good run of form for the Cherries saw him earn two senior caps for Spain.

Journalist tips superstar to leave Real Madrid in the summer

ESPN journalist Sam Marsden has backed Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid in the summer. The Brazil international has been heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.

It has been claimed that the 24-year-old is not happy to be overshadowed by the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. He has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool and Sam Marsden believes that he could be on his way out this summer.

He told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Yeah, more than a suggestion (that he could leave). I think that Real Madrid have to make a big decision this summer. Rodrygo seems to be the one that’s being pushed towards the door. I think one of Rodrygo or potentially even Vinicius Jr has to go.Because you’ve got [Kylian] Mbappe, you’ve got Vinicius Jr, they all want that same space. I don’t know how much of a say Xabi Alonso will have in things. Rodrygo has made it clear he wants to play on the left, he’s been playing on the right at Real Madrid so he’s the most obvious one to go."

The journalist added:

“But, Vinicius Jr might be a bigger money-spinner, and may actually fix their problems a little bit more because they’ve kind of got that status problem between Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, [Jude] Bellingham in the shadows as well.”

Rodrygo has been an important player for Real Madrid in recent years having joined the club from Santos in 2019. He has won 13 trophies during his time at the club having contributed 68 goals and 50 assists in 267 games.

