"Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid" - Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol

According to Marca, renowned Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol has revealed that Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos will not be renewing his contract and will quit the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer for free.

The Real Madrid captain’s contract expires in the summer and while contract renewal talks have been ongoing for quite a while, the club and the player have failed to reach an agreement.

🚨🚨| Sergio Ramos will LEAVE Real Madrid, it's already decided. The club understand he deserves one last big contract but NOT in Madrid. It's OVER.@jpedrerol [🥈] pic.twitter.com/Chpm1mD0ZN — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 15, 2021

Spanish journalist Pedrerol now claims the veteran defender will exit Real Madrid in the summer, as the club have made their final decision.

Speaking to El Chiringuito on Sunday, Pedrerol stated that Real Madrid’s decision to part ways with Ramos is now irreversible as they refuse to offer him his demanded mega-contract.

"Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid. I don't think there's any possibility of him staying. There's no way back.

"Real Madrid believe it's a fact and believe that Ramos deserves to sign for whatever team he wants to earn one last big contract before finishing his career. In these circumstances, Real Madrid won't offer him more money," Pedrerol said.

Pedrerol went on to criticize Sergio Ramos’ decision to reject Real Madrid's contract offer, stating that the Spaniard should have accepted the lower terms due to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a shame and I think Ramos is making a mistake.

"Make an effort. Take 10 percent less and sign for two years and then, if the financial situation improves, this can improve too," he added.

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos set to exit Real Madrid

C.A. Osasuna v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

After Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid failed to reach an agreement over a contract renewal, it is claimed the veteran defender will bring his illustrious career at the Bernabeu to an end this summer.

The 34-year-old has been at Real Madrid since 2007, winning 22 major trophies, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles. He also became La Liga's highest-scoring defender, as he has proven to be superb at both ends of the pitch.

Real Madrid’s insistence that Sergio Ramos takes a pay cut is so that the club can continue to pay Gareth Bale next season.



They can't afford to match Ramos' current salary and hope he agrees to a pay cut so they can pay Bale the €30m they owe him for next year.



(Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/14Gp3CCzui — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

A host of European clubs have been linked with the central defender, including Juventus and AC Milan, as they aim to get one of Europe’s finest defenders on a free transfer.

Marca claimed that Real Madrid wanted a short-term contract, while Ramos wants to remain with the Galacticos for the foreseeable future.

Ramos is currently sidelined with a torn meniscus in his knee, but Zinedine Zidane will hope the veteran defender will be fit for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta.