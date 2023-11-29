Sergio Rico returns to Parc des Princes for the first time since life-threatening accident, video goes viral 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico returned to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (November 28) for the first time since his unfortunate accident. The Spanish goalkeeper took in the acclaim of the crowd before his side's UEFA Champions League match against Newcastle United which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sergio Rico remains under contract at PSG and is a part of their team despite being ruled out for the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old goalkeeper was the victim of an unfortunate accident when he went horse-riding in his native Seville on 28th May.

Rico lapsed into a coma after his fall off the back of a horse, leading him to remain in an intensive care unit for weeks. The Spaniard suffered greatly during this period, losing a significant amount of weight as he fought for his life.

The goalkeeper was prevented from traveling for a while, and the visit to the Parc des Princes was his first since May, exactly six months ago. Sergio Rico hopes to be back fit and available for first-team football by the end of the 2023-24 season following his miraculous recovery.

Sergio Rico was presented before the club's fans at the stadium ahead of the encounter, and he looked in much better shape than his last public sighting. He was given a very slim chance of making a return to professional football, and he now hopes to make it back soon.

Rico watched his PSG teammates play out a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle, leaving them with seven points from their first five group matches. He won't be part of the playing squad but will be following their last Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund with rapt attention.

Sergio Rico recovery could lead to a dilemma for Luis Enrique at PSG

PSG appointed Luis Enrique as their manager heading into the 2023-24 season after Christophe Galtier was fired. The Spanish manager was immediately faced with a goalkeeper conundrum after Keylor Navas returned from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Enrique sanctioned a move for former Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas to join the club, adding him to Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Neither Tenas nor Navas has played a single game this season, with the manager preferring to play Donnarumma always.

The return of Sergio Rico to fitness will provide another headache for the manager, who will have to consider playing the Spaniard. It is very likely that Rico will have to spend some time at a different club once he makes his return to professional football, as a result.