Serie A club continue talks with Arsenal over transfer of 28-year old: Reports

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari could be headed for an exit from the club this summer. Serie A side Hellas Verona are interested in acquiring the Spaniard's services after having seen him play for Udinese in 2022. The defender fell down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta and was loaned out earlier this year.

Corriere Di Verona, via Sport Witness, reported that Hellas Verona are continuing their conversation with Arsenal hoping to strike a deal for Mari. The centre-back made 15 appearances in the Italian top-flight last season for Udinese and also got on the scoresheet twice. He is now prepared to leave the Gunners and return to Serie A where he can have enough playing time.

Verona's chances of striking a deal for the Arsenal man have increased since the club appointed Udinese manager Gabriele Cioffi. He worked with Mari last season and also wanted Udinese to sign him permanently. He will now try to pull off the 28-year old's signing at his new club.

Corriere di Verona via Sport Witness reported that Pablo Mari is a priority defensive signing for Hellas Verona. The move is seen as "complicated but possible" with the only stumbling block being his 1.5m euro per year wages.

Verona are well aware that they will have significant difficulties trying to afford the Arsenal centre-back both on loan and permanently. The Italian outlet reported that if they manage to secure a loan deal for Mari, they are counting on the Gunners to pay 'a large chunk' of what is an 'extra-large salary' from Verona's perspective.

With Arteta ready to accommodate William Saliba in the squad and the Gunners registering a strong interest in left-sided centre-back Lisandro Martinez, Mari's exit from the Emirates seems imminent.

Arsenal planning to sign youngster compared to Mesut Ozil

The Gunners have scouted 17-year old sensation Arda Guler, who plays for Fenerbahce. According to Turkish outlet Aksam, the Premier League club are planning to bid for him.

Mikel Arteta is determined to stack his team with attacking options this summer. Chelsea are believed to have pulled ahead of the Gunners in the race for Leeds United star Raphinha (as per Fabrizio Romano), and the Emirates outfit are now looking to sign Guler. The 17-year old attacking midfielder has already made 16 appearances for the senior squad at Fenerbahce, scoring three goals and assisting a further five.

Arsenal are being linked with a move for "the Turkish Messi" Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. Guler is 17 years old and very highly rated, also being dubbed "the next Özil". The fee is believed to be as much as £25m for the wide attacker.

He possesses similar traits to former Gunners player Mesut Ozil and hence has been frequently compared to him. Fenerbahce are looking to get £25 million for the Turkish wonderkid.

