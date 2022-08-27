Serie A club view Cristiano Ronaldo as replacement for 23-year-old star linked with Manchester United’s Premier League rivals: Reports 

AC Milan could reportedly sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement for Rafael Leao, who continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea.

According to CalcioMercato (h/t Football.London), an offer of £101 million from Chelsea could tempt Milan into selling the winger.

Leao, 23, scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 Serie A games across all competitions last season. The Serie A champions seemingly want to replace one Portugal international with another in case Leao ends up leaving the San Siro.

If he goes, AC Milan could look to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner this summer (via 90min).

Ronaldo has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football this season (via The Times). His agent Jorge Mendes is yet to maneuver an exit for the former Real Madrid superstar.

To add to that, manager Erik ten Hag has not been afraid to bench him in important Premier League games this month.

The Portuguese striker came on as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion in the club's 2-1 loss. He played the full 90 minutes in his team's 4-0 thrashing by Bournemouth. He was restored to the bench in United's derby win against Liverpool and Southampton.

Leaving Manchester United for AC Milan could suit Cristiano Ronaldo

Manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear with his team selection that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer untouchable in Manchester United's starting XI.

Moreover, the Portugal icon has played in the Champions League in the last 19 seasons. If he joins Milan, he will have the chance to play and extend his record in UEFA's most coveted club competition.

The forward is the highest goal-scorer in Champions League history with 140 goals to his name. He is joint-top with Lionel Messi in terms of most hat-tricks scored (8) and most opponents scored against (38).

These are just a couple of records that he would want solely for himself, but he can't attain that this season if he stays at Old Trafford. Ronaldo has previously conquered Serie A with Juventus, winning the league title in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Given his status and familiarity with Italian top-flight football, he would expect to start regularly under manager Stefano Pioli. However, much of this could come to depend on Chelsea's pursuit of Rafael Leao.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will keep him on their radar if they complete a deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

