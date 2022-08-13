Barcelona set asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid Chelsea interest: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, amid reports that Chelsea are interested in the forward.

According to Relevo, the Blaugrana have valued the 33-year-old forward at €25 million as he still has three years left on his contract.

The Blues are yet to make an official offer for the Gabon international, with his reportedly large wages a potential sticking point. Chelsea are desperate to bring in a new centre-forward this summer following the recent departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Relevo @relevo



El Chelsea no ha hecho aún propuesta oficial, pero sabe que tiene opciones.



Las condiciones económicas del delantero, que en este segundo año incrementaba sus ingresos, principal punto de discusión.



@albert_roge 🤝 @tjuanmarti El Barça pide 25M € por Aubameyang.El Chelsea no ha hecho aún propuesta oficial, pero sabe que tiene opciones.Las condiciones económicas del delantero, que en este segundo año incrementaba sus ingresos, principal punto de discusión. El Barça pide 25M € por Aubameyang.El Chelsea no ha hecho aún propuesta oficial, pero sabe que tiene opciones.📌 Las condiciones económicas del delantero, que en este segundo año incrementaba sus ingresos, principal punto de discusión.@albert_roge 🤝 @tjuanmarti https://t.co/aTvpL7AqaE

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has coached Aubameyang in the past when the duo were together at Borussia Dortmund for three years.

Aubameyang only joined Barcelona in January after his contract was terminated at Arsenal, following four successful seasons in north London. The striker reportedly (via Mirror) fell out with manager Mikel Arteta following a series of disciplinary breaches.

The veteran attacker went on to score 11 times in 17 La Liga appearances for the Catalonian giants. But due to the arrival of Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, Aubameyang's first-team opportunities could well be limited this term.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Thomas Tuchel on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's attitude issues at Arsenal being a concern:



"No, because I experienced none of this. I will not comment on the situation [at Arsenal] out of respect. In Dortmund, it was never an issue." Thomas Tuchel on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's attitude issues at Arsenal being a concern:"No, because I experienced none of this. I will not comment on the situation [at Arsenal] out of respect. In Dortmund, it was never an issue."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaks of the 'close bond' with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Blues have so far enjoyed a successful transfer window but do appear light up front. Following Romelu Lukaku's disastrous spell at Stamford Bridge last term, Tuchel may end up turning to a player he can trust and who has scored bags of goals for him in the past.

Speaking at his press-conference ahead of a huge London derby on Sunday, Tuchel was asked about his relationship with the Barca striker. The 48-year-old manager proclaimed (as per BBC Sport):

"I experienced no issues with him. This is totally separate from anything that is happening now, but I enjoyed a lot working with Auba while I was at Dortmund.

"Some players stay your players because you were very, very close and Auba is one of those players. There was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way."

Tuchel further added:

"In Dortmund there was never an issue."

Gunners boss Arteta claimed in his press briefing that he hoped the striker would receive a warm welcome if he were to return to London from Barcelona. The Spaniard stated:

"What's been done has been to defend the club and put it in the best possible position. Auba is an exceptional player. He did so much for us. I hope that he gets a good reception [if he returns] because he deserves that."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"I really like Aubameyang", he added. Xavi: "I'm counting on Pierre Aubameyang. I'm really delighted with him, he can help us. Those I am not counting on already know, they know won't play. Between now and August 31, different things can happen"."I really like Aubameyang", he added. Xavi: "I'm counting on Pierre Aubameyang. I'm really delighted with him, he can help us. Those I am not counting on already know, they know won't play. Between now and August 31, different things can happen". 🔵🔴 #FCB"I really like Aubameyang", he added. https://t.co/K0i0bXeGRb

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat