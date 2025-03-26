Serie A giants among clubs keeping tabs on Kobbie Mainoo situation at Manchester United: Reports

Inter Milan are monitoring the situation surrounding Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it via Football Italia, the Nerazzurri are looking to add the Red Devils midfielder to their squad.

Ad

Mainoo was a revelation for Erik ten Hag's side last season, coming up through the academy. He impressed and quickly became a regular starter last season. However, the 20-year-old has had a difficult time this season, struggling to stay fit with injuries. Mainoo has made 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring just once and assisting another.

The talented youngster has also already earned 10 caps for the England national side. However, reports arose earlier this year, claiming that Manchester United could look to cash in on him, with Chelsea arising as an interested party. He is yet to sign a contract extension and has only two years left on his deal.

Ad

Trending

The Ruben Amorim-led side have spent extensively in recent times, but the squad still seems to lack the talent. Thus, a handsome transfer fee received by selling the 20-year-old could go a long way in helping United complete a much-needed revamp of their roster.

Mainoo could be a fantastic addition to an Inter side that already boast Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu. However, Mkhitaryan is 36 and Calhanoglu is 31, meaning bringing in newer talent could be a priority for the Nerazzurri.

Ad

However, United's asking price could be a detriment for the deal being done. The report claims that the Red Devils have an asking price of around €70 million, which could make it difficult for the Serie A giants.

Manchester United join Liverpool in the race to sign Bundesliga star: Reports

Frimpong could be on the move.

Manchester United and Liverpool have emerged as contenders to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong. According to TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, the Red Devils are keen on adding the 24-year-old right-back alongside the Reds.

Ad

Frimpong came up through the ranks at Manchester City but failed to break into the first team, eventually completing a move to Celtic. He then joined Xabi Alonso's side and has blossomed as a huge contributor going forward, collecting four goals and 11 assists in 40 games this season.

The Dutchman is viewed as a great fit at right wing-back in Manchester United's 3-4-2-1 set-up, where Ruben Amorim has used Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool could look to sign Frimpong as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to depart to join Real Madrid in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback