Serie A giants turn attention from Chelsea star - Reports

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was recently linked with a move to Serie A as AS Roma came knocking. However, as it stands, it looks like we won't be seeing the attacker make a move to the Stadio Olympico this summer.

The Italian giants have decided to turn their attention away from the center-forward, reports have claimed. New Roma boss Jose Mourinho has apparently run out of patience with the Chelsea star's uncertainty about making the move and has decided to look at other options.

Tammy Abraham 'stalling on Roma move as Jose Mourinho turns attention to Alexandre Lacazette'#AFC #CFC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 12, 2021

Recall that Tammy Abraham was reportedly closing in on signing with the Giallorossi a few days ago. But the striker abruptly hit the brakes on the move after Arsenal expressed their interest in securing his services. Both parties are said to have held talks and it looks like the Gunners have taken the driving seat.

According to the story, the player has his heart set on switching to the Emirates Stadium this summer as he prefers to remain in the Premier League. Sources now claim that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Tammy Abraham on personal terms.

Tammy Abraham 'still not convinced over a move to Roma and would prefer to join Arsenal instead' https://t.co/xFhoUHaFw3 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to be more interested in selling Abraham to Roma, having already agreed a fee with the Italian giants. The saga is set to continue in the coming weeks but it doesn't look like Jose Mourinho will be willing to wait for that.

The Giallorossi are desperate to sign a new striker following the departure of Edin Dzeko, who left for Inter Milan this summer. The likes of Andrea Belotti, Edinson Cavani, Odsonne Edouard, Kelechi Iheanacho, Raul Jimenez and Luka Jovic are said to be on their radar.

The attacker has reached the end of the road at Stamford Bridge

What next for Chelsea and Tammy Abraham?

Tammy Abraham's situation at Chelsea is very clear. The England international isn't in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season, with the manager having welcomed a world-class forward in Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge just a few days ago.

The Blues will definitely look to part ways with the 23-year-old this summer. With Roma making a u-turn, Abraham will likely end up at Arsenal. Although the two clubs are rivals, they don't seem to have issues with selling players to each other. The likes of Willian, Oliver Giroud and David Luiz have switched between the two sides in recent years.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee