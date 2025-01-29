Serie A giants want to finalise deal to sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in next 48 hours: Reports

Serie A outfit Napoli are looking to finalize a deal to sign Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho in the next 48 hours, as per reports in Italy. The Argentine forward has been in the news quite a lot this month, with a transfer away from Old Trafford being mooted.

Italian news outlet La Repubblica has reported that Napoli want to finalize a deal to sign Garnacho before January 31. They have tabled a reported offer of €55 million for the 20-year-old and hope that the Red Devils will accept this offer, which is quite less than their €80 million asking price.

Garnacho has been the subject of transfer attention this month, with both Chelsea and Napoli reportedly keen on his signature. Both sides have lost players in his position, with the Partenopei having sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea losing Mykhailo Mudryk to a ban.

Garnacho is said to favor continuing his career in the English top flight, but his club are yet to receive an official bid from Chelsea. Napoli are keen to wrap up a deal for the young forward after Karim Adeyemi decided against leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Napoli hope that Manchester United will be forced to sell Alejandro Garnacho to them because of their imminent signing of left-back Patrick Dorgu. With the club in danger of falling foul of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, they need to raise money from the transfer of players.

Antonio Conte's side remain active in the transfer market as they look to secure a second Serie A title in three years. They believe that Garnacho, who has scored eight goals for Manchester United this season, will add quality to their attacking ranks.

Manchester United star dropped from Europa League Matchday squad once more

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford continues to be exiled from the Red Devils as he was left out of the squad to face Steaua Bucuresti in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils are traveling to Romania for their final game of the league phase of the competition, knowing that one point will earn them a place in the last 16.

Rashford has not featured for Manchester United since early December, and his situation remains unchanged as Ruben Amorim overlooked him in naming the squad for the trip to Romania. The 27-year-old forward has been linked with an exit from the club, but nothing has come to fruition yet on that front.

Barcelona are said to be very keen on the England international, but financial constraints continue to bother the Spanish giants. They had hoped to sell defender Andreas Christensen to create space for Rashford, but the Dane has suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for weeks.

