Serie A giants working on new deal for star amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal - Reports

Serie A powerhouse Juventus are gearing up for contract extension negotiations with midfielder Adrien Rabiot amid intensifying interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United. Rabiot's future has been a subject of speculation for some time, and Juventus is determined to secure the midfielder's future with a new contract.

Rabiot, 28, was on the verge of leaving Juventus last summer, but he ultimately extended his stay for one more year, keeping him at the club until June 2024. However, Rabiot will be free to explore pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

Under head coach Mikel Arteta's guidance, Arsenal identified Rabiot as a top target for January 2024. Manchester United has also retained interest in the midfielder despite past failed attempts due to Rabiot's wage demands.

According to reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus is keen to prevent Rabiot from being lured away by English suitors. The club plans to meet with Rabiot's agent, Veronique, also his mother, in November to discuss a potential three-year contract extension.

Since he arrived at Juventus in July 2019 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Rabiot has made 184 appearances for the Turin club, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists. His performances this season have been particularly notable, contributing one goal and two assists in seven Serie A appearances.

Rabiot's experience includes five Ligue 1 titles at PSG and a Serie A championship with Juventus in the 2019-20 season. His versatility and experience make him an attractive prospect for both Arsenal and Manchester United.

While Arsenal sees Rabiot as a potential successor to Jorginho, securing his signature in January would require negotiations with Juventus. Meanwhile, Manchester United aims to bolster its midfield options, making Rabiot an intriguing target for the Red Devils.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal impressed by Feyenoord's Quinten Timber - Report

Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber has become the center of attention for Premier League powerhouses, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, as per 90MIN. He has also reflected on his desire to move to top European clubs in England.

The 22-year-old Dutch midfielder, capable of various roles, has made a strong impression, recording three assists and one goal in seven league games this season. Timber, the twin brother of the Gunners' Jurrien Timber, has consistently caught the eye of scouts from top English clubs.

European giants like Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Napoli have also been monitoring his performances. Despite his recent success, Timber is yet to earn a senior Netherlands call-up. But he aspires to secure a big-money move in the future, keeping his focus on Feyenoord for now.