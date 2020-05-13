Serie A officially confirm June 13 as provisional return date

Serie A looks all set to return next month, as league confirm tentative return date.

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to return to action next month, with the Serie A set to resume once it is safe to do so. June 13 has been announced as the provisional date as things stand, as a medical protocol was agreed between all parties involved.

While the Bundesliga is all set to resume in the coming weekend, no date has been set for the return of the Premier League and La Liga, as clubs continue to work out the technicalities and safety measures.

According to Football Italia, Serie A teams have been granted permission to begin training from May 18, as players look to complete the rest of the season after a hiatus of more than two months. All footballing activity has been halted amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and Italy was also the epicentre of the Covid-19 virus at a particular point.

Serie A and Cristiano Ronaldo on the brink of return

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to return to Serie A action next month.

In stark contrast to the Bundesliga protocol, the entire Serie A team will be made to isolate for 14 days if a player tests positive after the mandatory testing phase before the resumption of the league.

In the Bundesliga, however, only the player who tests positive will be made to isolate, and the rest of the players will be tested once again - a method that has divided opinion amongst the footballing fraternity.

Several players from Serie A outfit Juventus tested positive for Covid-19 including Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Paulo Dybala, who struggled for 4-6 weeks before making a full recovery.

Dybala's long battle with the coronavirus ended last week, when he announced on Twitter that he had finally recovered. Additionally, the Serie A superstar also posted a picture of him training in Juventus gear, as he looks set to link up with his teammates imminently.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are all set to return to action next month, as the title race looks set to reach it's dramatic climax. As things stand, Juventus are just a point clear of surprise title-chasers Lazio after 26 games played and are looking to make it nine titles on the bounce.

June 13th is the earliest the Italian top-flight is expected to resume and a definitive decision is expected to be made in the coming days.