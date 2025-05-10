Serie A powerhouse plot swap deal to sign unsettled Manchester United star in summer window: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in making a cash-plus-player offer for Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Serie A giants will include Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz in their offer for the Danish forward.

Ad

Juventus are convinced that Manchester United will part ways with the former Atalanta attacker in the upcoming summer transfer window if they receive the right offer. As a result, the Bianconeri have prepared an offer that includes cash and a player exchange.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in August 2023 from Atalanta for a reported fee of €75 million, Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to deliver consistent performances. In 91 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, Hojlund has scored 26 goals and provided six assists. This season, the Danish attacker has netted only four goals in the Premier League, further contributing to United's performance woes.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Douglas Luiz has also encountered difficulties settling into the Italian top-tier league. The Brazilian midfielder joined Juventus last summer from Aston Villa. Since his arrival in Turin, Douglas Luiz has missed 19 games due to injuries and has played in 24 without scoring or assisting any goals.

According to the aforementioned report, the Bianconeri are optimistic about signing the Danish attacker; however, Ruben Amorim could still pose a stumbling block in the deal.

Ad

Ruben Amorim provides injury update ahead of Manchester United's PL clash against West Ham United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has claimed that Bruno Fernandes is expected to start against West Ham United, while Harry Maguire's participation is doubtful. The Red Devils will host West Ham United on Sunday, May 11, at Old Trafford.

After beating Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the summit clash on May 21. However, when discussing the availability and fitness of players ahead of United's Premier League clash against the Hammers, Amorim said:

Ad

"Bruno doesn't have the problem of any injury (touches wood) but Harry has. So we have to manage that but they have to play and it is better to play than to stay out."

He added:

"I have to make a choice. What is best for the club, not what is best for me. I made a choice in this moment. I'm going to try to save all the players because it's really important for us to win the final."

The Red Devils are 15th in the league table with 39 points after 35 matches, one point above their UEFA Europa League final opponent, Tottenham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More