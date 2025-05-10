Serie A powerhouse plot swap deal to sign unsettled Manchester United star in summer window: Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in making a cash-plus-player offer for Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Serie A giants will include Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz in their offer for the Danish forward.
Juventus are convinced that Manchester United will part ways with the former Atalanta attacker in the upcoming summer transfer window if they receive the right offer. As a result, the Bianconeri have prepared an offer that includes cash and a player exchange.
Since arriving at Old Trafford in August 2023 from Atalanta for a reported fee of €75 million, Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to deliver consistent performances. In 91 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, Hojlund has scored 26 goals and provided six assists. This season, the Danish attacker has netted only four goals in the Premier League, further contributing to United's performance woes.
Meanwhile, Douglas Luiz has also encountered difficulties settling into the Italian top-tier league. The Brazilian midfielder joined Juventus last summer from Aston Villa. Since his arrival in Turin, Douglas Luiz has missed 19 games due to injuries and has played in 24 without scoring or assisting any goals.
According to the aforementioned report, the Bianconeri are optimistic about signing the Danish attacker; however, Ruben Amorim could still pose a stumbling block in the deal.
Ruben Amorim provides injury update ahead of Manchester United's PL clash against West Ham United
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has claimed that Bruno Fernandes is expected to start against West Ham United, while Harry Maguire's participation is doubtful. The Red Devils will host West Ham United on Sunday, May 11, at Old Trafford.
After beating Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the summit clash on May 21. However, when discussing the availability and fitness of players ahead of United's Premier League clash against the Hammers, Amorim said:
"Bruno doesn't have the problem of any injury (touches wood) but Harry has. So we have to manage that but they have to play and it is better to play than to stay out."
He added:
"I have to make a choice. What is best for the club, not what is best for me. I made a choice in this moment. I'm going to try to save all the players because it's really important for us to win the final."
The Red Devils are 15th in the league table with 39 points after 35 matches, one point above their UEFA Europa League final opponent, Tottenham.