Serie A star breaks his silence on future amidst interest from Liverpool

Liverpool target Frank Kessie has revealed he wants to stay with AC Milan for as long as possible and is not looking for a move elsewhere.

Kessie is on Liverpool’s radar as the Reds seek an able replacement for Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

Wijnaldum rejected Liverpool’s contract and moved to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. Although Liverpool seems to have good depth in midfield, several of their midfielders are injury-prone.

Liverpool will hope to mount a title challenge after a difficult 2020-21 season under Jurgen Klopp and to do that, they will need strength and depth in every department.

Kessie put in some commanding displays as a central midfielder for AC Milan last season and has revealed he wants to stay with the Rossoneri forever.

"I am proud to have chosen Milan and it is not my intention to leave,” Frank Kessie told Milan News .

"On the contrary, I want to stay forever. Now the Games, but when I come back from the Olympics I fix everything. I just want Milan, Maldini and Massara, they know my thinking.

"I like it so much when the ultras sing 'a President, there is only one President’. Well, I want to be one for life. At least football."

Kessie thwarts Liverpool, but the Reds have several other targets

Liverpool has been linked with several midfielders this summer, so they won’t be too worried about Kessie’s recent comments.

The Reds have not made an approach for Kessie, and it’s unlikely they will move in for him after what he has said.

Liverpool has raised nearly £30 million from player sales in recent weeks as the trio of Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic, and Harry Wilson have left the club.

It will be a surprise if we don’t see the Reds reinvest that money to strengthen their midfield this summer.

Liverpool has been linked with Marcel Sabitzer, Youri Tielemans, Florian Neuhaus, and Houssem Aouar in recent weeks.

The Reds tend to get their transfer business done early in the window. With the season barely less than three weeks away, we could see some movement pretty soon.

