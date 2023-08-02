"Set up for failure" - Liverpool fans slam 'embarrassing' decision from Jurgen Klopp to bench in-form attacker against Bayern Munich 

Liverpool fans are fuming on Twitter after Jurgen Klopp decided to bench in-form forward Darwin Nunez against Bayern Munich today (August 2). The two sides are set to face each other in a pre-season friendly at the Singapore National Stadium.

Nunez had a mixed debut in the 2022–23 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Even though he failed to justify his €75 million transfer fee, the Anfield faithful could see the potential the Uruguay international had. The 24-year-old had an exceptional preseason this summer, scoring four goals and providing one assist in three games.

Many fans expected him to lead the attack against Bayern Munich today, but Jurgen Klopp has decided to omit him. Another surprising omission is the benching of Ibrahima Konate for Joel Matip.

Alisson Becker starts in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson make up the Reds' defense.

Curtis Jones will play the No. 6 role, while new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai complete the midfield.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah start on the left and right wings, respectively. Cody Gakpo starts ahead of Darwin Nunez up front to make up the starting XI.

Liverpool fans aren't impressed with Jurgen Klopp's decision to bench Nunez. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

nunez #9 👑🇺🇾❤️ @wholelottamilkx @LFC Nunez our best player by far in preseason and he walms the bench embarrasing

TRENT66 @Paulo020806 @LFC WHAT A TEAMMMM but Nunez is gonna be around a bunch of bums

Chris B @chrisblfc27 @TheRedmenTV Konate over Matip. Little harsh on Nunez.

TRENT66 @Paulo020806 Nah Nunez Diaz and Konate got set up for failure

CR🔴🔴🔴 @CRLFC2522 @Leeanthonyevans @LFC Our best 11? Hardly. You can’t say that Matip is better than Konate, and Nunez should be in there too.

Liverpool are currently in Singapore for their pre-season tour. They most recently defeated Leicester City in an impressive 4-0 victory on July 30 and will be aiming to continue their good form against the Bavarians.

Trent Alexander-Arnold shares his thoughts after being named Liverpool vice-captain

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold recently shared his thoughts after he was named the Reds' new vice captain. Virgil van Dijk was also appointed the new club captain following the departure of Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Alexander-Arnold has been at Anfield since 2004. He worked his way up the ranks before making his professional debut for the club in 2016.

Since then, he has made 273 appearances in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 72 assists. The 24-year-old has also won seven major trophies for Liverpool.

In a recent press conference, the England international gave his thoughts on the moment when Klopp informed him of the decision (via Liverpool FC's official website):

"At first I thought he was going to tell me to stop giving the ball away! It was a lovely surprise, to be honest, it was not one I was expecting in that moment. I thought we would have a conversation around that sort of thing at some point but not in that moment. So it was special, it is a moment I’ll remember."

He added:

"Yeah, of course I feel ready, I feel like without being put in this position, I felt like I’ve been a leader and I lead by example with the things I do on a daily basis in training and in and around the lads."

He continued:

"And I think the lads see me as someone in a leadership role, and I’m happy the manager and staff see that too. That’s my mentality: I want to lead by example, I want to make sure that I take responsibility for what I do and how the team performs as well."

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be aiming to make a positive impact against Bayern Munich later today.