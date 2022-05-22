"Set to leave Chelsea in the summer" - Fabrizio Romano provides important update on 31-year-old Chelsea star 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the current season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old full-back wants to return to Spain and FC Barcelona are interested in signing him. The transfer expert tweeted the following in regards to Alonso's future with the Blues:

"Marcos Alonso has not changed his plans. He's set to leave Chelsea this summer - he wants to return to Spain and Barcelona are in advanced talks on personal terms, but still waiting for price tag."

In the same tweet, Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that loanee Emerson Palmieri will return to Stamford Bridge following a successful spell at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Emerson Palmieri won't stay at OL - he's now coming back at Chelsea. Marcos Alonso has not changed his plans. He's set to leave Chelsea this summer - he wants to return to Spain and Barcelona are in advanced talks on personal terms, but still waiting for price tag.Emerson Palmieri won't stay at OL - he's now coming back at Chelsea. Marcos Alonso has not changed his plans. He's set to leave Chelsea this summer - he wants to return to Spain and Barcelona are in advanced talks on personal terms, but still waiting for price tag. 🔵🇪🇸 #CFC Emerson Palmieri won't stay at OL - he's now coming back at Chelsea. https://t.co/TYFXJptJsr

Marcos Alonso has been Thomas Tuchel's first choice left wing-back this season in the absence of Ben Chilwell. The England international has missed the majority of the 2021-22 season after sustaining an achilles injury earlier this season.

Marcos Alonso has made 46 appearances for Chelsea this season, contributing five goals and six assists along the way. It is worth mentioning that the Spaniard has just one year remaining on his current contract.

It makes sense for the Blues to offload the former Bolton and Sunderland full-back this summer instead of seeing him leave on a free transfer next summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona are in talks with Alonso about his contract and are waiting for Chelsea to quote a price. Marcos Alonso should not cost the Catalan giants a fortune since he has just one year remaining on his contract.

According to Transfermarkt, the 31-year-old Spaniard is only valued at £13.5 million.

The Blues, meanwhile, are still not in a position to get involved in transfer activities as they are under sanctions. However, the club is close to being purchased by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

Chelsea's 2021-22 season has been a mixed bag

Chelsea's 2021-22 season has been a story of many highs and lows. The Blues will end the season having secured two trophies to their name. Thomas Tuchel's side have won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

However, they have also lost two cup finals this season. The Blues lost the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final to Liverpool earlier this year.

Both finals were decided in a penalty shootout following a goalless game.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod



— Antonio Rüdiger

— Andreas Christensen

— Cesar Azpilicueta

— Marcos Alonso

— Jorginho

— N’Golo Kanté



It could be the end of an era! Tomorrow is the last time these players will/may play for Chelsea:— Antonio Rüdiger— Andreas Christensen— Cesar Azpilicueta— Marcos Alonso— Jorginho— N’Golo KantéIt could be the end of an era! Tomorrow is the last time these players will/may play for Chelsea:— Antonio Rüdiger— Andreas Christensen— Cesar Azpilicueta— Marcos Alonso— Jorginho— N’Golo KantéIt could be the end of an era! 😳 https://t.co/j3DxBPzntG

The West London side will end their season by facing an already-relegated Watford side in the Premier League on Sunday, May 22.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar