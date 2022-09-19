"Set for the present and future," "We have hit the jackpot" - Real Madrid fans hail new signing as the 'perfect' player for his outrageous display in 2-1 Atletico win

Real Madrid fans were over the moon with Aurelien Tchouameni's incredible performance in Los Blancos' 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Tchouameni provided a picture-perfect assist to set up Rodrygo for his team's first goal in the Madrid derby. The defensive midfielder, who was signed from AS Monaco earlier this summer, pinged a lofted through ball to the Brazilian attacker's path.

The tactical understanding between Toni Kroos and Tchouameni and the way they interchange positions, without affecting the team's creativity, is another thing that fans enjoyed.

One fan claimed that Tchouameni is currently the best defensive midfielder in the world. Some others hailed Madrid for signing the player from AS Monaco. The overall mood among Real Madrid fans was that Tchouameni is in the top draw as far as defensive midfielders are concerned.

Here are some of the best reactions from Los Blancos fans on Twitter after Tchouameni's masterclass against Atletico Madrid:

𝟗. @GreatWhiteNueve Incredible assist and scared the life out of Koke. Good half from Tchouaméni. Incredible assist and scared the life out of Koke. Good half from Tchouaméni. https://t.co/ITFdrFxP7g

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC KOKE SHAT IT HE DIDNT WANT TCHOUAMENI SMOKE KOKE SHAT IT HE DIDNT WANT TCHOUAMENI SMOKE https://t.co/hplT6OE5oZ

ِ @Asensii20 I hope we can all agree that Tchouameni is the BEST defensive midfielder in the world I hope we can all agree that Tchouameni is the BEST defensive midfielder in the world https://t.co/C9XK8owS39

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Tchouaméni already one of the best midfielders on the planet. What a f*cking signing man. We could’ve paid Monaco €200m and we still would’ve underpaid for him. Tchouaméni already one of the best midfielders on the planet. What a f*cking signing man. We could’ve paid Monaco €200m and we still would’ve underpaid for him.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Unbelievable assist from Tchouaméni. This is the advantage of Real Madrid now having a guy who is also a technician at 6. When he & Kroos (LCM) rotate position with Kroos going to 6 & Tchouaméni going forwards, they do not lose that creativity in the final third. Extra dimension. Unbelievable assist from Tchouaméni. This is the advantage of Real Madrid now having a guy who is also a technician at 6. When he & Kroos (LCM) rotate position with Kroos going to 6 & Tchouaméni going forwards, they do not lose that creativity in the final third. Extra dimension.

Chava🎈 @Chava_snr OKAY IT'S TIME FOR US TO TALK ABOUT HOW TCHOUAMENI HAS BEEN THE VEST DM IN THE WORLD SINCE HE SIGNED FOR REAL MADRID!!! OKAY IT'S TIME FOR US TO TALK ABOUT HOW TCHOUAMENI HAS BEEN THE VEST DM IN THE WORLD SINCE HE SIGNED FOR REAL MADRID!!! https://t.co/oOY55qf4Ek

Rk @RkFutbol Thank you Real Madrid for doing what was needed to get Tchouameni.



Thank you Tchouameni for choosing Real Madrid.



We are set for the present and future. Thank you Real Madrid for doing what was needed to get Tchouameni.Thank you Tchouameni for choosing Real Madrid.We are set for the present and future.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Aurelien Tchouameni is a perfect football player. Aurelien Tchouameni is a perfect football player.

Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ @the_marcoli_boy Sergio Bousquet hasn't made such a pass in his entire career before. Tchouameni is better than the old man. Sergio Bousquet hasn't made such a pass in his entire career before. Tchouameni is better than the old man.

TC @totalcristiano That Tchouameni pass was f*cking special. We have hit the jackpot That Tchouameni pass was f*cking special. We have hit the jackpot

KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 @ANKAMAGYIMI__ If you ever wondered why Madrid didn’t hesitate to sell Casemiro to United, watch that Tchouameni assist.



My goodness, this boy is insanely good!! If you ever wondered why Madrid didn’t hesitate to sell Casemiro to United, watch that Tchouameni assist. My goodness, this boy is insanely good!!

Los Blancos earned a 2-1 victory in the Madrid derby as Fede Valverde scored their second goal of the evening. Mario Hermoso pulled one back for the hosts in the 83rd minute. However, that effort wasn't enough. To make things worse, Hermoso was sent off in injury time of the game.

Former Real Madrid star explains reason for his failure

Roystson Drenthe

Royston Drenthe joined Real Madrid back in 2007 from Feynoord Rotterdam. The player was a highly touted prospect at the time. However, he failed miserably for Los Blancos.

While reflecting on the reason for his failure, here's what Drenthe told Gazzetta.it:

"I was 20 years old and at the peak of my career. It was my dream to walk into the Real Madrid dressing room, I will never forget that. But you have a life as a footballer and a life as a human being. You can mix that up to a point, but I didn't see the need to change my lifestyle right away."

The current Real Murcia star further added:

"Now I am aware that I didn't do the right thing, that I made mistakes. I wasn't ready to be a pro. I thought I was God, loved women, and to party too much, and you can't combine that with football. I learn something new every time, but what happened, happened."

