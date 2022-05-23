"Set the standard so high" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel names 5 clubs that could challenge for the Premier League title next season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that the race for the English Premier League title is only going to toughen up next season. He named five potential candidates who could mount a title challenge. The Blues finished third in the points table with their tally of 74 - 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

The west London club registered a 2-1 win against relegated Watford on the final day of the campaign. Following their victory against the Hornets, the Chelsea manager mentioned four clubs that they could have to compete with for the English top flight silverware.

The German said, via Football London:

"It will be a super tough race. Manchester United will be in the race and Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte for sure. We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high. This is the challenge in which we compete."

It comes as a surprise that the Red Devils, who finished sixth this season with a plethora of issues surrounding the club on and off the field, have been mentioned by Tuchel.

Perhaps he considers the appointment of Erik ten Hag as a turning point for Manchester United and trusts him to bring stability to the club. It is something the Old Trafford faithful are desperately hoping for.

As far as Tottenham Hotspur are concerned, they nearly beat Chelsea to third spot, finishing only three points behind them albeit with an inferior goal difference. However, Antonio Conte has been a clear game-changer for the north London club, helping them pip local rivals Arsenal to Champions League qualification.

As per Planet Football, since the Italian's appointment, Spurs have collected the third-most points in the Premier League (56) while Chelsea in that period could only manage the fifth-most (49).

The Italian's presence and the prospect of Champions League football will help Spurs attract top talent in the summer as well. While Liverpool and Manchester City, after managing tallies of 90+ points again in the Premier League, can never be taken lightly.

Chelsea dealt blow in their pursuit of West Ham superstar: Reports

Thomas Tuchel is determined to strengthen his squad in multiple positions over the summer transfer window and midfield is an area of concern for him. N'Golo Kante is 31 now and has struggled with injuries and fallen behind the pace in recent fixtures.

Chelsea were interested in signing Declan Rice as his replacement. However, the Mirror claims that despite rejecting a new deal at West Ham, Rice will stay at the club for another season. The midfield ace once played for the Chelsea academy and the Blues are eager to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

David Moyes is adamant to not let go of his captain and the English international is on the same page as well.

