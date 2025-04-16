“Sets a bad example for football" - Barcelona vice president unhappy with duration of Mbappe ban after reckless challenge in Real Madrid win

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste is unhappy with the extent of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe's ban following his reckless tackle. The Frenchman was brandished a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Deportivo Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco on Sunday, April 13, in a LaLiga clash.
The Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee later imposed a one-game ban on the Real Madrid attacker. It has been claimed that they view a one-match ban as a suitable punishment for the challenge, as per article 130 of the regulations.
Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has slammed the decision and labelled it as 'absurd'. He also insisted that Barcelona players would never make such tackles as they are 'clean'. Yuste told RAC-1, as quoted by SPORTSTAR:
“I would say it’s absolutely absurd. A shocking tackle that could have injured the opponent and is completely disproportionate. If it had been one of our players, which they wouldn’t do because they’re clean, very sporting players."
Yuste added:
“If he goes off the deep end like what happened with the Real Madrid player, it only reinforces our belief that we have to do much better to avoid relying on these things. Because this sets a bad example for football. This can’t be allowed, and for me, a single-match ban is a disgrace.”
Barcelona currently find themselves top of the LaLiga table, but only have a four-point lead over Real Madrid. The two Spanish giants are also set to face each other in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.
Barcelona and Real Madrid set to lose out to PL side in the race to sign Spanish wonderkid: Reports
Newcastle United are reportedly close to landing Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero in the summer. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are set to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to the 18-year-old.
Cordero's current deal with Malaga expires this summer, and he is set to become a free agent. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he has already decided to join Eddie Howe's side despite interest from a host of clubs. Romano posted on X:
"Newcastle have completed deal to sign Spanish 18 year old talent Antonio Cordero from Malaga, here we go! Announcement set to take place for Cordero to join #NUFC project."
He added:
"Barcelona and Real Madrid were both keen on signing Cordero; he picked Newcastle."
Cordero has been thoroughly impressive for Malaga in LaLiga 2 this season, bagging five goals and providing six assists in 32 games. He has been capped for Spain at the under-18 and under-21 levels and has been tipped for a bright future.